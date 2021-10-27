10/27/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

The Austrian Government has urged the tennis player Dominic Thiem, number nine in the world, to be immunized against covid-19, after the athlete has declared your intention to wait until a new type of vaccine becomes available.

“I can only urge Dominic Thiem to get vaccinated,” said the Austrian Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mückstein, in an interview with the Puls4 station, in which he recalled that athletes also suffer the effects of prolonged covid and that there are young people in intensive care units.

Thiem recently assured that his intention is to wait for the use of Novavax, a vaccine still in development and that uses a different technology than the messenger RNA or viral vector currently used in the European Union. “I am not vaccinated yet. In fact, I want to wait for the Novavax vaccine because my doctor has told me that it is supposed to be very good, “said the athlete.

All in all, Thiem clarified that It’s open to use any other drug if that vaccine is not ready in time to comply with the obligation to be fully immunized in order to participate in the Australian Open next january. In this regard, Mückstein assured that Novavax will not be available until 2022 and that, in addition, “there is no indication that it has no advantage on current vaccines “.

The current champion of the tournament and current number 1 in the world rankings, Novak Djokovic, has insisted in the past that getting vaccinated is a personal decision and has avoided pronouncing on whether you are already immunized.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number three in the ATP ranking, was also critical of covid vaccines last August. Austria recorded this Wednesday the number of infections highest since November last year and only 62% of the population has received the full course of the vaccine.