12/17/2021 at 8:17 PM CET

The Court of Instruction number 5 of Tarragona has ordered that the man who shot his former colleagues in a company in Tarragona and a mosso go to prison when you are discharged from hospital, since he was injured during a shootout with the Catalan police when they arrested him on the 14th in Riudoms (Tarragona).

EMS is detained as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of attempted murder, attack and illegal possession of weapons, according to sources close to the case.

The judge orders that, as soon as he is discharged from the Bellvitge hospital (Barcelona), the Mossos d’Esquadra -which now already have a device in the health center for their surveillance- they transferred him to the Tarragona prison.

EMS, 45 years old, was injured last Tuesday, the 14th, in an abandoned farmhouse in Riudoms, where he had barricaded himself with a rifle with a telescopic sight and a bulletproof vest.

Before, had shot three former co-workers, two men and a woman, at the offices of the company Securitas Seguridad in the central Plaza de la Mitja Lluna in Tarragona and fled in his car.

An hour later, shot a mosso d’esquadra of a civilian patrol when they tried to stop him at a roundabout on the T-11 in Reus.

A witness warned that he had hidden in a nearby abandoned farmhouse and, after a failed negotiation attempt, the Mossos d’Esquadra Special Intervention Group managed to arrest him.

The injured officer has already been discharged and it is expected that one of the three workers will also receive it this week from the Santa Tecla hospital in Tarragona, where he is being admitted.

Conversely, another of the injured has gone from serious to critical in recent hours in the Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona and the woman’s condition remains serious, although she is evolving favorably