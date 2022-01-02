01/02/2022 at 18:56 CET

The epidemiological situation follows the trend of reduction in infections that began on New Year’s Eve in several autonomous communities, although this decrease does not follow the same line as the number of admissions when registering a rebound in the hospitalizations.

Catalonia, Cantabria, Madrid and Galicia are some of the communities that reflect this reality with data referring to day 1: a decrease in infections in the face of the rise in hospital pressure, with more admissions and more patients in ICU due to covid.

Although the figures are provisional, Catalonia has registered a total of 8,117 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared to 22,200 yesterday, a specific decrease that has coincided with the new year and that has not prevented, on the contrary, an increase of ten new admissions in ICUs.

According to data from the Catalan Department of Health, these hospital units have 443 patients, while the incidence at 14 days continues to increase with respect to yesterday and stands at 2,397 cases.

In this last autonomous community, sick leave related to the covid have tripled in three weeks, going from 27,249 in the second week of December to 79,484 at the end of 2021.

Different experts in the study of the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic have agreed this Sunday that next week could be the one of the “peak” of infections by the omicron variant in Catalonia, where the latest data also indicate that the case growth it is not as strong as a few days ago.

Contagion reduction

Also in Galicia the trend of reduction of infections started on the 31st, with 3,532 positives, Although the situation also shows an increase in hospital pressure, with 27 more patients, while there are more than 48,000 active cases.

A year ago, Galicia had 5,833 cases of this disease, after 444 infections in one day, and had 354 hospitalized patients.

Another of the regions that this Sunday reports a drop in positives in the last 24 hours is CantabriaSpecifically, it reports 847 new cases of coronavirus, 251 less than the previous day.

Like Catalonia or Galicia, this decline is blunted by the increase in the number of hospitalized (134 compared to 124 the day before) and with a new admission to the ICU (22).

Madrid emulates the rest

The Community of Madrid has registered 3,863 new infections this Sunday compared to the 18,303 registered on Friday, and 12 deaths compared to 14 two days ago, while hospital pressure rises with 1,808 admitted to the ward and 254 in the ICU.

Of the new positives, 2,642 correspond to the last 24 hours, according to the latest epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, which registers an increase of 203 more patients in the ward and twenty more in the ICU compared to Friday, December 31.

The sharp drop in infections this Sunday, after the holiday of New Year, could be due to the weekend effect given that fewer diagnostic tests are performed in that period, after which a rebound is expected.

Thus, just a week ago, the positives recorded after Good night They were 5,626 on December 26, while two days earlier they had reached 20,371, according to data from December 24.

In the last week, hospital pressure has grown with 766 patients more in the ward and 63 more in the ICU compared to December 26, when there were 1,042 and 191, respectively.

Comparing with last year, the positives of January 2, 2021 amounted to 656, while the deceased were 16, the patients on the floor 1,677 and there were 328 in the Madrid ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Community of Madrid has diagnosed 1,164,130 cases of coronavirus.

Notable drops

Navarre 2022 has started with a drop in positives below 1,500, which represents a notable decrease compared to the 3,350 notified on the last day of 2021. However, the Regional Executive warns that the infected data could be updated as It happened at the end of December.

The figures of Aragon They go along the same line, with a steep decline in infections: 2,690 new positives of covid-19 corresponding to Saturday, January 1, 1,280 less than the previous day but 637 more than a week ago.

According to provisional data published this Sunday in the Transparency Portal of the Government of Aragon, 1,887 infections They have been reported in the province of Zaragoza, 666 in that of Huesca and 136 in that of Teruel, while in 1 the provenance has not been identified.

The decrease in cases also continues for the second consecutive day in The Rioja, with 5,894 cases, 427 less than the previous day.

Facing these falls Murcia It is close to 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 1,925, when 48 hours ago it was 1,821 and a week ago 1,195 after a day with 804 new positives and two deaths of 99 years in Cartagena and the Northwest.

High risk remains Balearics with a pressure in ICUs of 18.4 percent, with 63 patients, and another 245 patients on the ward. The Ministry of Health has diagnosed 822 new cases of covid-19 in the New Year, when hospitalizations rose to 308 patients, 4% more than two days before.