10/28/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

.

The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) estimates that the autonomous communities will reach in 2022 a deficit of 0.6% of the GDP, two tenths more than in 2021, and recommends that they do not use the new anticipated income in structural spending that will not have permanent financing.

The AIReF Report on the Projects and Fundamental Lines of the 2022 Budgets of the Public Administrations indicates that This deficit of 0.6% of GDP is slightly lower than the set of regional forecasts added for 2022, that if they were fulfilled they would raise it to 0.7%.

The increase in the autonomic deficit for the next year is explained, according to the report, for a fall in resources in 2022 –excluding the effect of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan funds (PRTR) – which is not fully compensated by the progressive withdrawal of measures linked to the pandemic.

Specific, regional resources would fall by around 2%, losing 1.6 points of GDP due to the expected improvement in fiscal year 2021, while spending would experience a slight drop over the level of the previous year, largely offsetting the reduction directly linked to Covid-19 with more growth. charged in other expenses.

In their analyzes of each community, AIReF detects important differences both with respect to its own forecasts as well as those of the respective autonomies.

With respect to 2021, AIReF improves closure forecasts for nine communities: Andalusia, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Navarra, Murcia and the Valencian Community, although the latter two continue to forecast a deficit of more than 1.1%.

On the contrary, their outlook worsens in four others: Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia and La Rioja, although they remain below -1.1%.

By 2022, it estimates that nine communities could close with a deficit of less than 0.6%: Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

Another four would close with a balance similar to that rate of 0.6%: Andalusia, Aragón, Cantabria and Extremadura; and the rest would end the year with a higher deficit: Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Murcia and the Valencian Community.

The indebtedness of the communities could reach 24.4% of GDP by the end of 2022 and the debt / GDP ratio would fall this year and the next almost three points below the value reached in 2020.

As a recommendation, AIReF proposes to the autonomies that they adopt the necessary measures to avoid that the fiscal space left by the withdrawal of the measures to fight Covid-19 and the positive evolution of income can be used to make structural spending that does not count with a permanent source of financing.