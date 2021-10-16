This robot harvests and packs the tomatoes right, saving the green ones for later. It also evaluates plant health, pollinates, prunes, and removes dry leaves.

The robots arriving to fill jobs, always generate controversy. And their manufacturers you have to justify them in some way.

GRoW is an autonomous robot with artificial intelligence that harvests and packs tomatoes.

Only harvest the ripe ones, and in addition to cutting and packaging them too prune plants, remove dry leaves, pollinate, and capture a wealth of information. You can see it in action in this video:

GRoW It has been developed by the Israeli company MetoMotion. On its website, it explains that between 30 and 50% of the expenditure on greenhouses is the salary of the workers. GRoW works for free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It also states that in many places it is impossible to find labor in agriculture, and there are greenhouses that have to close or reduce their production.

GRoW is an autonomous robot designed for large plantations in greenhouses. It is not designed to work in irregular plantations in the open air, although we do not know why.

Although at the moment he only works with tomatoes, which is one of the most common products in greenhouses, he will soon be able to process peppers, zucchini, and other foods.

The most innovative aspect of GRoW are its two robotic arms that allow you to harvest two rows of tomatoes at the same time.

In the video, it is surprising how precise it is to cut the tomato bouquet without damaging the plant, and without them falling off.

Not only that: also places them on a conveyor belt that stores them in the boxes, ready to close and sell.

GRoW dispose of a 3D camera with artificial intelligence which analyzes the ripeness of tomatoes for their color, harvesting only those that are ripe.

In addition to harvesting and caring for tomato plants with pruning, leaf removal, and pollination, This farmer robot also checks the health of the plants.

Performs performance forecasting and performance distribution analysis. It also analyzes plant stress and reads information from greenhouse sensors.

All this data is sent to the manager of the greenhouse, so that he can make the corresponding decisions.

It certainly looks like a very efficient robot, but its price remains to be known. It will go on sale next year.