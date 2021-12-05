12/05/2021

On at 13:57 CET

Agustí Sala

After the truce, the climbs return. The average price of electricity in the wholesale market rises again above the barrier of 200 euros, up to 209.78. This evolution, despite being a festive day and the beginning of a long weekend until next Wednesday, represents an increase of 105% compared to Sunday’s level, according to data from the market operator, OMIE.

The highest price of this Monday will be recorded between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and the lowest, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The ‘pool’ prices have a direct effect on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, which almost 11 million consumers are welcomed in the country, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

Gas and CO2

The increase in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which have reached record highs this year. The price of this Monday will be five times higher than the same day last year, as a result of the escalation experienced. This new rise occurs after falling this Sunday to 101.97 euros, a decrease of 54% compared to Saturday and the lowest level since November 1, which was a public holiday.

The fall recorded for Sunday meant that the wholesale price was below the 200 euro barrier for the first time in the last 18 days. This value was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in the first four days of December.

With these increases, the average bill for a regulated tariff consumer in November stood at 115.8 euros, compared to 68.50 a year ago. In this way, it is the second most expensive receipt in history after October, according to Facua-Consumidores en Acción.