The selective Spanish is trying to recover the level of 8,500 points despite the fact that the tourism sector continues to be one of the main sources of punishment by investors

After a Friday of general crashes, the bags They have started the week taking a breath and recovering part of the ground lost after the appearance of micron, a new variant of the coronavirus that once again unleashed the worst fears in the markets.

The IBEX 35, which closed on Friday with the highest fall among the European indices, has started the session with a rise close to 1%, in line with the rest of the stock exchanges of the Old Continent. The selective Spaniard tries to recover the 8,500 point level despite the fact that the tourism sector continues to be one of the main sources of punishment by investors.

The air conglomerate IAG, which suffered a blow of 15% on Friday, fits in these first stages of the day a decline of around 1%, although it is the hotel chain Meli the one that led the decreases with -1.7%.

Investors fear that the appearance of this new variant will bring with it new restrictions on countries and movements, hence the worst ghosts of the 2020 lockdown revived on Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) was quick to rate micron as a variant “of concern” and several countries have announced measures over the weekend to prevent its spread.

The European Union decided on Friday to ban arrivals of flights from South Africa and Japan has also closed its borders abroad. These measures are in addition to others that various countries such as Austria, Germany or Portugal have established in recent weeks due to the increase in infections and all this has stirred the fear that the economic recovery after the pandemic will slow down.

This Monday, however, the stock markets have lowered the alarm level and indices such as the Cac 40 of Paris, the Dax from Frankfurt or the Ftse Eb of Milan rise about 1%.

Back on the Ibex 35, most of the stocks are listed in green, led by ArcelorMittal (+ 3.24%), IAG (+ 2.96%), Sabadell (+ 2.48%), BBVA (+2, 27%), Ferrovial (+ 2.25%), Santander (+ 2.1%), Repsol (+ 1.9%), Acerinox (+ 1.83%) and Inditex (+ 1.6%).

Also the oil shows signs of recovery, after a Friday that was especially black for crude oil. A barrel of Brent, the reference for the Old Continent, stands at a price of 74 dollars, after advancing 4.6%, while Texas stands at 71 dollars, after rising more than 5%.

This week, a new meeting of OPEC + and its partners will also be held, an appointment that will become more important after the release of reserves by the United States and other countries in the face of inflationary pressure, as well as the new restrictions on travel.

