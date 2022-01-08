01/08/2022 at 16:07 CET

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced this Saturday the suspension of the match that Atlético Baleares, the sensation of the Copa del Rey by eliminating Getafe (5-0) and Celta (2-1) in the Copa del Rey , had to play in the Atlético Sanluqueño field, due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Balearic club.

The Balearic Islands have confirmed four positives in the squad led by the coach Xavi Calm, which together with two other cases, brings those affected by covid-19 to six.

“In the routine test carried out on players and ‘staff’, prior to the team’s trip, 4 new positives have been detected in players,” says the Blue and White entity in a statement.

The suspension of the match against Atlético Sanluqueño is the second in a row that affects the Balearic Islands, which also suffered the postponement of the match against San Fernando last December due to an outbreak in the ranks of the Cadiz team.

The group of Xavi Calm He has only played two official matches in the last twenty days, both in the Copa del Rey against Getafe and Celta.

The six positive cases affect the entire squad because the rest of the players are considered close contacts and are required to follow health protocols.

The coronavirus outbreak may affect the Copa del Rey match that the Balearic Islands will play on Sunday, January 16, against Valencia at the Balearic Stadium.