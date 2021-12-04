Updated on Saturday, 4 December 2021 – 02:00

Thousands of families were trapped in very high mortgages and even today there are still many who cannot afford the installments

Now that the housing market is back in its prime, many ghosts of the last bubble revive. Its consequences seem widely digested by the sector, but there is still some reminiscence and the statistics of foreclosures remember them from time to time. At that time, in fact, more than half of the homes that have been affected by such a process were bought in the third quarter of this year, specifically, 54.2%.

Those years coincide with the fever to buy a house that broke out in the country in the early 2000s. Operations soared under the cover of a banking sector that opened the credit tap mortgage as had not been done before and both factors pushed home prices to highs that have not been repeated. Thousands of families were trapped in very high mortgages and, judging by the data known yesterday, there are still many who still cannot meet their quotas today.

In fact, 15.2% of the foreclosures initiated on homes in the third quarter correspond to mortgages constituted in 2007; 13% to 2006 mortgages and 9.3% to 2005 mortgages. The 2005-2008 period accounts for 45.9% of the foreclosures that started this quarter. Expanding the range, 5.6% of home loans now in foreclosure date from 2004 and 11.1% from 2003.

“It is not only about mortgages that were possibly more expensive, but about houses that were bought in a situation where access to credit was extremely easy, risk analysis was conspicuous by its absence and credit far exceeded 80% of the total value, which was already high. So in the end we are talking about that in foreclosures we are still dragging part of that real estate bubble, “he says Ferran font, Director of Studies and spokesperson for the real estate portal Pisos.com.

The data, published by the National Institute of Statistics, also speak of how the residential market is gradually normalizing and point to a trend that could put an end to several years of annual setbacks in foreclosures on common homes in Spain. The maximum was reached in 2007 and after a last five years of decreases, 2021 could be a turning point.

End of the social shield

That despite the “social shield” deployed the Government during the pandemic and measures such as the mortgage moratorium that the Executive maintained during the worst moments of the confinements and until last March. Once all protections are terminated, home foreclosures are once again the majority of total foreclosures. Together they reached 4,035, 62% of all executions in the third quarter (6,507).

Of that percentage, 34.8% corresponded to habitual dwellings of natural persons; They total 2,266, 22.7% more than in the third quarter of 2020 and it would be necessary to go back to 2016 to find a year with a third quarter with figures higher than this. In 2020 and still in a pandemic, the data remained at 1,846; in 2019, there were a total of 990 between July and September and in 2018, 1,204 procedures.

Returning to the last balance sheet, 18.5% of the foreclosures on dwellings correspond to properties belonging to legal persons and 8.7% to other dwellings of natural persons; that is, in the first case there are 1,201 executions (49.5% less in the annual rate) and in the second there are 568, 10.7% more.

Regarding the state of the homes, 11.8% of foreclosures fell on new homes -42.3% less than a year ago- and 88.2% on used ones -9% below-.

