11/04/2021

Act. At 12:18 CET

Pablo Allendesalazar

The delinquency it still does not appear, but the “latent risks” do not stop growing. Unlike in other crises, bank loan defaults are not growing during the pandemic thanks to the public support measures implemented for companies and households, but as the disease continues, financial institutions are accumulating potential problems on their balance sheets. At the end of June, banks had 93,000 million euros under special surveillance in Spain due to its high risk of default, which equates to 8.6% of financing that they had granted to companies and households and represents a growth of 13% and 11,000 million since December, as revealed this Thursday by the Bank of Spain.

Of that amount, some 58,000 million corresponded to companies (9.6% of the portfolio and 16% more than at the end of last year), while the other 35,000 million were granted to families (6.6% of the total and 9.3% more). To put it in perspective, these loans under special surveillance represent a higher volume than those that are actually in default (53,543 million in August, 4.43% of the total, compared to 4.79% at the end of 2019).

Not all of them will end up being unpaid, but many of them will, which implies that the default rate will start to grow, Predictably as of next spring, when the two-year grace period included in loans to companies with public ICO endorsement will expire. The Bank of Spain, in any case, expects it to be a manageable increase. “The public measures tried to ensure that there was less delinquency, but above all that its rise was extended over time so that the banks had more time to generate the resources with which to cover the losses,” said its director of financial stability, Ángel Estrada . In this way, it was also sought that had more resources to give credits and thus finance the recovery.

The supervisory body considered half a year ago that banks should continue to make provisions to cover losses this year similar to those of 2020, but the improvement in the economic scenario has led it to conclude that, in general terms, the important thing now is that do not empty the extraordinary piggy bank that were filled last year by the pandemic. However, there are differences between banks: “There is still a very important percentage of entities, around 40%, which should continue to make provisions at a high rate during the next three years.”

Risks and vulnerabilities

The stability of the Spanish financial sector, thus, has improved in the last semester thanks to the recovery of the economy caused by vaccination and the measures deployed by the authorities, but the “vulnerabilities and risks still remain at high levels”. This is what the Bank of Spain has warned about in its biannual financial stability report, in which it highlights that the activity of sectors most affected by the coronavirus it continues to be “clearly below” the level they had in 2019. “We must continue to keep a close watch on the financial system,” sums up the supervisory body.

Among these risks, he cites the possibility that the economy grows less than expected by a worsening of the pandemic or by a lengthening of the rise in inflation caused by the sharp rise in energy prices and the appearance of bottlenecks in global production chains. This high inflation, he adds, can cause a “premature” withdrawal of stimuli of central banks and faster than the market expects, which in turn would cause a fall in the price of financial assets and a tightening of the conditions to obtain financing.

Spain is particularly vulnerable to these risks for three factors. The first is the financial weakness of certain business sectors (those hardest hit by the pandemic, such as hotels, transportation and automobile manufacturing) and households (those linked to these business sectors and those with lower incomes). The second, high public sector debt (“In the absence of an adequate consolidation plan, the level of indebtedness could remain at high levels for an extended period”). And the third, the “weakness” in the profitability of the banks (especially due to the aforementioned “latent deteriorations” in the credit portfolios that could materialize in the coming quarters and reduce the ability of banks with less solvency to give credits) .

As El Periódico advanced, the Bank of Spain also continues to consider, unlike the European Central Bank (ECB), that in Spain “at an aggregate level, housing does not show signs of overvaluation and, although new mortgage credit is growing strongly in 2021, starting from very low levels, it is not translating into a material increase in the stock and there is no relaxation in the conditions for granting these loans “. However, the supervisor warns that “if the expansionary trend in real estate were to continue and intensify, it would nevertheless be necessary reevaluate this risk diagnosis“As well as that” continuous monitoring is necessary in order to detect risk signals early. “At the moment, there is still no need to activate any tool, but we must maintain vigilance”, summarized Estrada.