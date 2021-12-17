12/17/2021 at 12:09 CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

The Bank of Spain estimates in its latest forecasts that the Spanish economy will grow this year at around 4.5%, almost two points less than what the body itself estimated in September (6.3%) and a little further still from the figure that, against all odds, the Government still maintains, 6.5%.

The governing body Pablo Hernandez de Cos has presented this Friday its new forecasts for the Spanish economy until the year 2024 which, broadly speaking, if compared with those published in September, strongly cut the estimates for 2021 (up to 4.5%); slightly lower those of 2022 (up to 5.4%) and, in return, the prospects for 2023 (up 3.9%), before returning GDP growth to a cruising speed of 1.8% in 2024.

The causes

The intense downward revision that the National Institute of Statistics (INE) made of the GDP growth data for the second quarter at the end of September is at the base of the worst figures that the Bank of Spain now presents for this year, which include a moderation of the growth rate in the fourth quarter (which will go from 2% of the third to 1.6%). The crisis of supplies, the rising cost of energy, inflation, the new wave of the virus and the delay in the investments of the Recovery Plan are the other factors that weigh on the current perspectives of the Bank of Spain.

“According to the most recent projections of the Bank of Spain, the recovery of the Spanish economy will continue in the next triennium“, it is affirmed in the quarterly report.” In the final stretch of 2021, the dynamism of the economic activity would be seeing moderation by the compression of the household and business income induced by the increase in costs and prices, and by the persistence of bottleneck in some production processes, factors whose incidence would moderate over the next year “, the bulletin adds. As these factors clear up and the deployment of projects linked to European funds progresses, the recovery will pick up momentum again, according to the analysis of the Bank of Spain.

Official optimism

For this year and next, the economic forecasts of the Spanish Government are consolidated as the most optimistic (6.5% and 7% for each of the two years), above those formulated by the Airef (5.5% and 6.3%), the European Comission (4.6% and 5.5%), the OECD (4.5% and 5.5%) or the average of the Funcas panel of economists (4.8% and 5.7% respectively).

The Spanish recovery is also shown to be slower than that of the Euro zone. Specifically, the output gap with respect to the pre-crisis level in the third quarter amounted to 6.6 percentage points in Spain compared to 0.3 points in the euro zone.

Better evolution of employment

The Bank of Spain now sees more inflation in this year and the following and anticipates a creation of job (in terms of hours worked) somewhat slower, compatible, in any case, with a better evolution of the unemployment rate (due to the expansion of the workforce).

According to the path drawn by the Bank of Spain, the slight puncture of the Spanish economy in 2021 and 2022 would end up delaying the recovery of the level of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) prior to the pandemic. That will be a little more than two years after having recovered in November of this year the levels of affiliation to Social Security. “This evolution confirms an outstanding feature of recent economic developments, such as the fact that the recovery in employment is being faster and more vigorous than that of GDP “, states the Bank of Spain in its quarterly report.

It is this favorable evolution of employment that constitutes the Government’s main argument to reduce the severity of the cascade of downward corrections in growth forecasts, such as the one published this Friday by the Bank of Spain. The favorable evolution of income, with growth above that of the economy, is the other argument of the Executive to relativize the bad news of worse growth.