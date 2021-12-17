DANIEL VIAA

The supervisor lowers the growth estimate for this year by almost two points, to 4.5%, and also reduces the figure for the next

3.7%. It is the level at which inflation will pick up next year, according to the Bank of Spain. And this, in addition to a notable increase of two points compared to the previous forecast of the body itself, means that the price level in 2022 will be even higher than 3% in which to end this year.

“We have significantly revised upward inflation in the short term,” certified scar Arce, the organism’s General Director of Economics and Statistics, who stated that “our country is much more sensitive to fluctuation of the energy price component“and that” the energy is surprising to the upside but also they are doing it underlying elements“That is, other elements such as the prices of services are added to the energy rebound.

In the presentation of what will be the last forecasts of the BdE that he directs before joining the European Central Bank, Arce explained that throughout 2022 inflation will moderate and that in 2023 the data will fall to an average figure of 1, two%. He has also pointed out that, for now, the dreaded second-round effects are not observed since the increases are not being transferred to wages and that the base effects will have a lot of weight, which reinforces the forecast that the CPI will moderate. But, in the short term, and as he himself has pointed out, the figures will remain very high.

But there is more. The BdE also notes and warns that the recovery of the Spanish economy is “clearly less dynamic” compared to the rest of Europe. That the country has been left behind. The strong negative revision of growth in the second quarter of the year carried out by the INE, added to “the negative surprise of the third quarter” and the “substantial reduction in consumption“, among other things, have caused this delay and a revision” significantly downward growth “expected.

Specifically, by 2021 the BdE anticipates that the economy bounced just 4.5%, 1.8 points less than its previous estimate and far behind the 6.5% expected by the Government. And for 2022, the estimate is 5.4%, which also represents a reduction and also a figure very far from the 7% maintained by the Ministry of Economic Affairs led by Nadia Calvio.

With all this, the recovery of the levels of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) prior to the pandemic will not occur until 2023. A new sign that the Spanish economy will be the one that later recovers of the crisis.

“In addition to having suffered a first more negative impact on activity,” Arce pointed out, the recovery in Spain is “the most incomplete“.” The euro zone is three tenths behind recovering the prepandmic level, “he added, while Spain, at the end of the third quarter, still had more than six points left.

“The Spanish economy is recovering slower than the euro economy. Will possibly come out later than the rest from the euro zone, but I must also say that we have a magnificent opportunity to make the best use of European funds, “Arce added.

