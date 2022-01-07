01/07/2022 at 06:30 CET

Barça reaches the international break in January in a practically unbeatable situation, qualified for the Final Four of the Champions League and winter champion of the First Division of futsal with a day in advance linking 12 victories and a draw in the domestic competition, and it does so, in addition, exhibiting impressive scoring figures against its rivals.

Despite the departure of Brazilian Aicardo, Barça kept, with Jesús Velasco on the bench, the block that was proclaimed league champion the previous year and added to his squad two renowned signings with the closure Carlos Ortiz and the Brazilian pivot Pito.

The mixture has curdled, giving rise the highest-scoring team in the First Division, with 66 goals in favor and 29 against, and the Elite Round of the Champions League, with 19 goals scored by seven conceded. On the scoring side, we must highlight the level of the Brazilian center Ferrao, the top scorer in the league competition with 14 goals in 14 games and also a Barça offensive leader in the Elite Round with five goals in three games.

But that of Barça is being a choral success, also in front of goal, as shown by the figures of the power forward Adolfo, second top scorer in the First Division with 13 goals, and wing-keeper Sergio Lozano, fourth in this record with 10 goals.

Historical start?

The start of Barça futsal this season 2021-22 can reach the category of historical if Jesús Velasco’s team defeats Jimbee Cartagena on February 12 on the fifteenth day of the League and thus reaches 40 points. If it reaches that figure, the Blaugrana team would thus sign the best first round in the club’s history, ahead of the current record, set at 39 goals and achieved in the 2011-2012 campaign.