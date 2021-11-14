11/13/2021

On at 21:52 CET

Barça achieved their tenth victory this Saturday by winning 26-33 on the track of a Frigoríficos Morrazo who stood up and only lost by three goals (22-25) in the absence of 12 minutes. And now curves come, with the double Champions League match against Dujshebaev’s Lomza Vive Kielce.

MORR

FCB

REFRIGERATORS MORRAZO, 26

(12 + 14): Javi Díaz (p.), Santi López, Juan Carlos Quintas, Alberto Martín (4), David Iglesias (2), Jenilson Varela (2), Dani Fernández (1) –starting seven–, Gerard Forns (ps), Martín Gayo (3), Rubén Soliño, Brais González (1), Adrián Menduiña (3), Moisés Simes (3, 2p.), Ignacio Salgado (2), Lucas Aizen (3) and Carles Asensio (2 ).

FC BARCELONA, 33

(15 + 18): Pérez de Vargas (p.), Domen Makuc (1), Ludovic Fàbregas (6), Dika Mem (3), Timothey N’Guessan (3), Blaz Janc (5), Ángel Fernández (1 ) -starting seven-, Leo Maciel (ps), Thiagus Petrus, Melvyn Richardson (6, 2p.), Luka Cindric, Artur Parera, Aitor Ariño (5), Ali Zein (2), Haniel Langaro (1) and Pablo Urdangarin .

REFEREES

García Mosquera and Rodríguez Rodríguez. They excluded two minutes to the locals Adrián Menduiña (23:45), Alberto Martín (32:57), Juan Carlos Quintas (46:48) and Santi López (50:04).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

3-2, 4-3, 7-5, 10-7, 11-12, 12-15 (rest), 14-20, 15-21, 17-22, 22-26, 25-28 and 26-33 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the tenth day of the Asobal men’s handball league played before some 2,000 spectators at the Municipal Pavilion of O Gatañal (Cangas de Morrazo).

The azulgrana team presented as a great novelty the expected return of Luka Cindric two months after going under the knife to solve an acromioclavicular injury in his left shoulder, an absence that has been very noticeable within the team.

However, his return has been overshadowed by the Luís Frade’s serious knee injury, who will be operated on this Tuesday and then the exact time that he will be out of combat will be known. He could miss the remainder of the season and the club will move to find reinforcement in the pivot.

Barça went to O Gatañal infected by this ‘blow’, without being in attack and too lax in the central part of the defense. With very long attacks, the Galicians managed to carry the weight of the match and in the 13th minute they were already winning 6-4 just before Cindric made an appearance.

Dika Mem, in one of her lethal elevations

| FCB

Visiting coach Carlos Ortega stopped the game to ask his team for “more intelligence”, although the reality is that just after the best minutes of the match arrived. a Frigoríficos Cangas that even took three goals ahead (10-7 in 20 ‘).

From there, the current champion did impose his law to close the first half with a spectacular 2-8 partial thanks to a great defensive solvency at 6-0. various kickbacks with Aitor Ariño as a great protagonist (12-15).

Barça maintained that good line in the first minutes of the second half and, with two goals from Fàbregas, they shot on the scoreboard to leave very well on the road to his tenth league victory (15-21 in 40 ‘).

Richardson took care of the penalties in Cangas de Morrazo

| FCB

However, this team lost solvency by arrobas last summer and its rivals know it. So things and taking advantage of the fact that the visiting ‘second unit’ coincided on the track, Cangas achieved a 3-0 run that tightened the game again (20-23 in 48 ‘).

The return to the court of an inspired Fàbregas and a Cindric who even at 50% is capable of moving the team like the angels once again catapulted the Catalans towards a victory without excessive fanfare by 26-33 that Ariño closed with two goals against.