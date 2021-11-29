11/29/2021

On at 19:02 CET

LaLiga made public the schedules of the days 18 and 19 of the championship. They will be the last two games before closing the first round and they will be separated by the Christmas holidays.

In Barça, Xavi Hernández’s team will host Francisco’s Elche at the Camp Nou Saturday, December 18 at 6.30 p.m. pm. It will be the last game before the Christmas break from which he will return in Son Moix on January 2 at 9:00 p.m. at night, to face Mallorca.

Real Madrid will face Cádiz in matchday 18 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, December 19 at 9:00 p.m. while they will return from Christmas, January 2 at 2:00 p.m.

The news will be for Espanyol. The blue and white team will play their match corresponding to matchday 18 on Friday, December 17 in Balaídos against Celta and will close the first round on Friday, December 31st against Valencia at the Mestalla at 4.15pm. To close the year.

Matchday 18

Matchday 19