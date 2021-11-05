11/05/2021 at 19:55 CET

The Barça of basket has been dragging a problem in the Euroleague that the results have covered until the first two consecutive defeats have arrived. The first quarters of the games are “horrible & rdquor; as Sarunas Jasikevicius described the start of the match against Armani Milan on Thursday. This time he lost, just like in Tel Aviv against Maccabi, and the red lights went on. A team can lose, but Barça can never do it for lack of attitude or intensity. Lack of spark, forcefulness and sometimes ideas.

Going out on the court giving the initiative to the opponent does not usually end well on slopes as hot as Tel Aviv or Milan, and even less if you are a ‘king’ of Europe, in which case the option of going out on the track to see them coming should not be contemplated. Saras complained about this at the end of the match in Italy and wondered the reason for these beginnings in which the team does not respond: “I don’t know if it is a problem of concentration of the new generations because we are always talking about the same thing & rdquor ;, he said after assuring that “we have not had a good attitude & rdquor ;.

Taking a look at the statistics, if we analyze the first sets since the Euroleague started, Barça closed them below five times (at home against Olympiacos and away against Monaco, Fenerbahçe, Maccabi and Milan. But against Bayern in Germany and Zenit in the Palau they closed them with a single point advantage. It is surprising that Barça conceded 19 points in the first quarter of a Zenit that finished the game with 58.

They managed to come back until the trident of away games arrived where Barça saved the first against Fenerbahçe (74-76) game that Barça started 12-2 and ended the first quarter 20-15 making up the disappointing game of the first minutes.

Initial Quintets

And if the problem is the first quarters, the starting five should analyze their performances these first minutes of play. And in almost all the games the ‘sacred cows’ have started. Mirotic, Calathes, Higgins or Brandon Davies They are practically always in the starting quintet, hence the problem is perhaps more serious than it seems. They are not plugged in.

Saras pointed to the mentality of the new generations, but these are players with a lot of experience already over 30 years old. An analysis of the disconnections from the beginnings is essential and solutions are urgently needed.