11/26/2021 at 20:02 CET

Carlos Ortega placeholder image He will experience a special match where emotions will also play a role since the club that saw him ‘born’ as a coach in 2005 is measured, just two months after he left Barça and retired from the competition as a player.

Antequera, a team that Ortega trained for no less than six seasons with promotion to the Asobal League included, visits the Palau this afternoon (6:00 pm GOAL and LaLigaSportTV) as bottom runner, having won only one of the eleven games they have played. Quite the opposite of Barça, which counts its matches by wins in the domestic competition.

Thinking of Europe and in a week with three league games, Ortega will take the opportunity to rotate the squad and give rest to his men with more minutes such as Ludovic Fàbregas, Aitor Ariño and Dika Mem. Instead, three players entered the squad. of the subsidiary: Artur Parera, Marc Soler and Pablo Urdangarín.

Barça comes to the game after the hard defeat against Kielce in the Champions League and next week it has three commitments again: on Tuesday, the 30th, against Torrelavega, in a postponed match of the 6th match, on Thursday, December 2, against Porto in the Champions League and on Sunday, December 5, at the Unicaja Sinfín de Santander court. With this panorama, the Malaga coach does not want to take risks with his most important men.

Langaro only thinks about winning

In the previous match, Haniel Lángaro spoke, who recalled the defeat against Kielce that he hopes to make up for this Saturday: “It still hurts a lot because it was a match that we had to win yes or yes, but now we have to get up. We cannot regret it. We have to prepare for the game this Friday and win tomorrow. “

Continuing with the European defeat, the Barça side assures that “we have to get up, work harder and harder. I think the group is quite united after the defeat on Wednesday and we have to work because we have another tough game tomorrow and we have three games in a row next week. We don’t even have time to breathe, but there is little left for the European break and we have to go ahead with maximum dedication “.

As for Antequera, last classified, he assured that “all the teams that play against Barça want to do well. It’s a team that I don’t know very well, but it’s a team that has nothing to lose, they come to take advantage of the game and give it their all until the end. “

On a personal level, he assures that “I feel very good. I think that little by little I am gaining more minutes and more confidence.”