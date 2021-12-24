12/24/2021 at 13:04 CET

Barça has closed the first round of the Euroleague bordering on excellence. The first 17 matches of the top European competition where he has achieved 15 victories and only two defeats, in a historic mark of the European competition.

Two blots against Maccabi Tel Aviv and Armani Milan – another of those positioned to fight for the title -, which do not blur the work done by the team Saras Jasikevicius, who has no less than nine consecutive victories.

Only one team had previously achieved the same record, Zeljko Obradovic’s Fenerbahçe, in the 2018-19 season, although Barça is showing greater offensive performance and resources to overcome most of its rivals, in a regularity that only Madrid has approached, and even with many casualties due to covid19.

Major injuries

A first round that also has the condition of the many and important injuries that the team and decisive players have suffered in this squad, starting with Alex Abrines, who has not even made his debut.

But the Mallorcan has been joined by important names such as Cory Higggins, Nick Calathes, Sergi Martínez and a Nigel-Hayes, who can now return to Barcelona after testing positive for covid19 in Athens and He will be able to rejoin the team immediately after the Christmas break.

Despite those serious setbacks in the form of injuries, the team has responded and has even found a replacement who is contributing to the team as the Australian Dante Exum. Against UNICS Kazan, he contributed a very good 30 minutes, scoring important baskets (13 points and two assists) and with the confidence of looking for the opposite ring when the ball burned the most.

Mirotic, super star

Although an important part of the team’s success must be sought in the season being carried out by Barça star Nikola Mirotic. His contribution in each game is proving decisive and he showed it again against UNICS with a superb game (28 points), pulling the group when he needed it most for the comeback.

The Montenegrin Hispanic has left behind a complicated campaign to fully engage in the present, and his numbers say it all: he is the best in average valuation (22.3) and also in scoring (17.8). Some numbers that earned him the MVP of October and possibly some more will come to the rhythm of his benefits.

Laprovittola congratulates Mirotic after his extraordinary game against Madrid, with 31 points

After a first round of the book, now it is the most difficult thing: maintain that level in the second part of the season that will start on December 30 against Bitci Baskonia.

It will be like the beginning of a new cycle that Jasikevicius’s men hope to complete in the most similar way possible, thinking of returning to the Final Four in Berlin, at the end of next May. Right now, no one doubts that he will be in Germany again.