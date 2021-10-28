10/28/2021 at 9:47 AM CEST

The FC Barcelona aggravated its crisis with a defeat by the minimum before an agitated Rayo Vallecano, which got him into trouble in building from behind. A single goal by Radamel Falcao in the only shot on goal by Andoni Iraola’s team was enough for the Catalans to add their fourth consecutive game without winning at home in LaLiga.

The Catalans, who are provisionally in ninth position in the championship table with 15 points out of 30 possible, They put an end to a streak of 13 consecutive matches by beating the Madrid team with an average of 4.3 goals, the team against which they had the highest number of consecutive matches winning. Barcelona fell for the first time since the 2002/03 season.

13 – @FCBarcelona_es have won their last 13 matches against @RayoVallecano in LaLiga scoring an average of 4.3 goals per game, their current longest streak of consecutive victories against the same rival in the competition. Toned. pic.twitter.com/znGmlS3rKN – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 27, 2021

Ronald Koeman’s team once again showed signs of a fragile, apathetic team and without ideas. He had more possession than the rival, he approached the opposing goal more often and was even able to equalize the electronic from the penalty spot, but the group did not show a high level of play and confirmed his serious sporting crisis: You still don’t know what it’s like to win as a visitor this season 2021/22.

Ronald Koeman, sentenced

Barcelona’s umpteenth defeat ended what was an open secret: The culé board of directors has dispensed with the first team coach, Ronald Koeman, especially noted for his speeches at press conferences and the bad road the team is going through. After the departure of Leo Messi and the little optimization of his available resources, the Dutchman has finished his time as a coach.

The former Netherlands coach came to the Barça bench after the historic defeat (2-8) against Bayern in the Champions League and has led a total of 67 games: 40 wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats. He won the Copa del Rey last season, Leo Messi’s last title with FC Barcelona, ​​and stayed at the gates of the Spanish Super Cup and LaLiga.