11/27/2021

On at 20:43 CET

.

Barça has not given an option to Iberoquinoa Antequera, bottom of the ASOBAL League, which it has beaten this Saturday in Palau Blaugrana 45-19 in a clash without history and that keeps the azulgrana leaders undefeated after endorsing their tenth consecutive defeat to the Antequera.

ANT

Barça

(22 + 23): Leo Maciel; Janc (4), Richardson (2p), Ben Alí (7), Thiagus Petrus (1), Alí ​​Zein (3), Ángel Fernández (6) -starting seven-, Cindric (2), Makuc (3), N ‘ Guessan (3), Lángaro (6), Martí Soler (4), Pablo Urdangarín (3), Artur Parera (1) and Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas (ps)

Iberoquinoa Antequera

(8 + 11): Moyano (Alarcón (31-40); Moreno (1), Jorge Da Silva (1), Baena (7), Pérez de Inestrosa (4.1p), Grandi (2), Del Castillo (2) -initial seven- Simenas (-), Ruiz (1), Chispi (-), Ortega (-), Aymerich (1), Castro (-) and Alarcón (ps).

Referees

Hoz Fernández (Cantabria) and Riloba Pereda (Cantabria) Exclusions: A Baena (m.5) and Ortega (m.35) for Antequera.

Scoreboard every 5 minutes

2-1,8-2, 11-4,15-4, 18-7, 22-9 (rest), 25-10, 29-10, 32-15, 35-16, 40-18 and 45-19 (final).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the thirteenth day of the Asobal League held at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona before 600 spectators

Barça coach Carlos Ortega has given rest to key players with Dika Mem, Aitor Ariño, Ludovic Fábregas or Áleix Gómez, dosing other players with an eye on the momentous match next Thursday in the Champions League at the Palau against Porto where the Barça players are forced to win.

Antequera, promoted this season, arrived at the Palau at the bottom of the table with a victory and ten defeats, nine in a row, thinking more about the next league games than about a clash against the leader.

In this way, the second Barça unit reinforced with the young academy players, the pivot Artur Parera, the left winger Marti Soler and the right winger Pablo Urdangarín it was enough with a choral game to solve the process.

A great Ben Ali

Very positive has been the contribution of the new Barça signing, the Tunisian-Qatari pivot Youseff Ben Ali, the top scorer of the match with seven goals and who has only been answered by the veteran Sevillian pivot of Antequera, Rafa Baena, also with seven goals.

The visiting coach Lorenzo Ruiz placeholder image he proposed a meeting of his team with order and slow play, but the losses (14) are not forgiven by Barça, which scored 11 goals in 14 counterattacks.

Despite the good deeds in the first half of veteran visitor goal Diego Moyano (8 stops), Barça, with A quick game, highlighting Ángel Fernández in that section and Ben Ali from the 6-meter line, the crash was resolved at half-time (22-8).

In the second half, with the goalkeeper Leo Maciel (17 stops in total) very successful, together with the throws of the Brazilian Haniel Lángaro and Timothey N ‘Guessan, the Barcelona players finished rounding the score with the maximum advantage (44-18) to one minute to go.