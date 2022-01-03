01/03/2022

On at 19:40 CET

Barça begins to account for when it could start to recover troops for the next matches in a hectic January on the calendar, and a change in the Euroleague rules could help to have a couple more players ahead of the first game that awaits them, against CSKA, next Friday in Moscow.

And it is that the maximum European competition, after the meeting this Monday of the 18 teams to discuss the issue of covid19, have proposed to the Board of Owners, that the confinement periods be reduced, going from 14 days of current regulations to leaving it at 10 or seven, a decision that will be announced this Tuesday.

Everything points to what Finally, it will be only seven days that a Euroleague player must spend in confinement after testing positive by covid19, and could rejoin the team in a week if it passes two consecutive negative tests.

Avoid further travel

It would be a way to alleviate a situation that is beginning to be complicated in the Euroleague where games have already had to be suspended. This same Monday he confirmed the postponement of three of them from Day 19.

If the change is ratified, Barça could have two more players in the squad to travel to Moscow, Pierre Oriola and Kyle Kuric, which will have met the deadlines. Although in order to join the group, they must pass these two negative tests.

If they end up complying with the regulations it is practically certain that they will travel, although their state of form is clearly not the best. Even the coach, Saras Jasikevicius -second time he has suffered it- could get on the plane, who does not enter the regulations of the players and a negative test would allow him to take back the reins of the team.

If both players are not available, Barça still have enough players to play the game, with the help of the young people registered in the competition. Although it is certain that having two more players from the first team will give Barça a little more options to win on the Moscow court.