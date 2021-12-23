12/23/2021 at 22:04 CET

Barça turned the score around to win 1-3 on the Levante court this Thursday with so many from Chapecoenses Pito (two) and Ferrao (one) to once again become the solo leader with 31 points, three more than a Viña Albali Valdepeñas who will visit on January 4. It was a sensational encounter.

LEV

PUB

LIFT UD, 1

(1 + 0): Fede (p.), Maxi Rescia, Hamza, Rafa Usín, Pedro Toro -five starting-, Mario Rivillos, Roger Serrano, Juanjo Caro, Marc Tolrà and Gallo.

BARÇA, 3

(0 + 3): Dídac (p.), Carlos Ortiz, Matheus, Dyego, Adolfo -five starting-, Ferrao (1), André Coelho, Sergio Lozano, Marcenio and Pito (2).

REFEREES

Carlos Panadero and Héctor Mayo (Madrid). They showed a yellow card to the locals Mario Rivillos (6:01), Roger Serrano (19:08) and Pedro Toro (36:30); and the visitor Sergio Lozano (15:00).

GOALS

1-0, Sergio Lozano, own goal (14:49); 1-1, Pito (25:22); 1-2, Ferrao (38:19); 1-3, Pito (39:32);

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 12th round of the men’s futsal First Division, played in front of 1,300 spectators at the Paterna Municipal Pavilion (Valencia).

With only one joint training session due to the inhumane schedule that FIFA, UEFA and the RFEF have perpetrated for this season, The azulgrana team visited a rival against whom they sweated ink in the final of the last league and the one who beat with authority two months ago in the Champions League (2-9).

Much improved in the last few days, the team perfectly managed by the young Diego Ríos put up intense pressure on the front row and the great protagonist of the first minutes was the azulgrana Adolfo, who recovered a ball for Ortiz to test a great Fede and crossed to avoid Hamza’s goal in the other goal.

Roger Serrano demonstrated his great quality

| JAVIER MÍNGUEZ – LEVANTE

Despite equality, Barça was superior. Maxi Rescia took a shot from Matheus under sticks in the 3 ‘ and Fede used himself to depth twice on Ferrao’s shots, the second preceded by a foul on another ‘former’ like Mario Rivillos who only did not see a coherent refereeing pair that perhaps allowed him to play too much.

Maxi Rescia did not get to finish off the goal on the 10th minute after a loss by Adolfo, and after two occasions by Ortiz and a notable Matheus, the 1-0 at 15 ‘. It was at the exit of a corner that he headed Rescia himself (former world champion and former Industrias Santa Coloma champion) and the ball hit Sergio Lozano, which dislodged Dídac.

Before the break, stellar minutes of the ‘magician’ Roger Serrano. The culé and canterano barcelonista joined a pass from Rivillos in 18 ‘so that Dídac would shine by taking the ball out of the squad and kicked out almost without an angle in 19’. It was time to come back or at least draw to keep the first place alone.

Barça came out determined to balance the score and Ferrao failed to finish after a great action by Marcenio on 23 ‘in the prelude to the goal. Fede managed to repel a missile from Adolfo in 25 ‘, but did not catch the ball and Pito put the tip to establish the 1-1.

Levante had not lost much less face to a very even game and Hamza forced to a Dídac in great moment to draw a miraculous hand on 27 ‘ to avoid the second local goal. The problem was the fouls (no local and three visitors … and that the condescending collegiate had forgiven a cumulative).

Ferrao and Pedro Toro fight for possession

| JAVIER MÍNGUEZ – LEVANTE

The azulgranas made merits to get ahead, but the kick from ‘Spartan’ Carlos Ortiz crashed violently into the post on 28 ‘, Matheus ran into Fede on 30’ and the local goal also prevented Adolfo from scoring on 35 ‘.

After a shot by Sergio Lozano that did not find a finisher, Pedro Toro faced Dídac and the Catalan goalkeeper avoided the 2-1 by making the cross in a sensational way. As well, what came was the 1-2 in a magic action of Pito, who combined with André Coelho for the Portuguese to give the goal made to a Ferrao who already has 13 and reaches the Slovakian Drahovsky (Industrias Santa Coloma) in the ‘Pichichi’.

Levante tried with an attack of five and there the best inferior defender on the planet appeared to sentence the game. Adolfo recovered the ball, held a second and combined with Whistle for Chapecó to sign his first league ‘double’ with Barça in what was 1-3 definitive.