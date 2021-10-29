10/29/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona returned to demonstrate in a inconsequential match that his ambition and good play prevent him from thinking of any other result than victory. And he also evidenced it with a new win, the third in Kaunas, this time against host Zalgiris (1-7), from the hand of hat trick of its captain, Sergio Lozano, which continues to put on a show at every game.

The Zalgiris came out logically in full force of the world to overcome the Barcelona colossus, since I needed victory or at least a draw to be able to aspire to continue being in Europe in the elite round. His brilliant start put him ahead on the scoreboard, thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Bolus in the second minute of the meeting and in the first shot on goal by those from Kaunas.

The Lithuanian team completely ‘canarinho’ he surprised a relaxed Barça from the outset without risking anything in the duel. But those of Jesus Velasco They seem this year willing not to lose even in training and the reaction was immediate, after the Blaugrana coach changed the entire starting team at once. André Coelho, in the third minute, equalized the game with a low and powerful shot that restored balance on the scoreboard.

THE CAPTAIN NEVER FAILS

The Vitinho injury at the equator of the first half he left a Zalgiris who had stood up to that moment and the Sergio Lozano comeback did the rest. Double of the great captain in just two minutes to turn around an already clear Barça match without problems.

Before the break, the Lithuanians tried, devastated by the effort, but the Catalans were also able to extend the score with shots from Ferrao, Povill and I paint, among others, in a first half in which they only committed one fault –Whistle, in the last minute before intermission – against four of the rival.

THE JUDGMENT ARRIVED SOON

The resumption did nothing more than confirm the great superiority of Barça at the Zalgirio Arena. They just passed 40 seconds for Velasco’s men to sentence and close the duel with Matheus’ 1-4. And in case it was not clear enough, the captain went back to doing his thing with his’hat trick in the fourth minute of the second half, finishing only at pleasure within the area a perfect Ferrao assist. Sergio Lozano has already scored eight goals -four in the League and four in the Champions League- this season that make him the essential piece of the Barça team.

Little more history until the end, except for the repeated goals of the Blaugranas. Carlos Ortiz and Matheus, which reached the double with 1-7, they finished a game without noticeable relevance eleven minutes after the conclusion.

The Zalgiris was forced to lower its head and was left out of Europe, with a single point, one less than the Viten Orsha Belarusian, third placed after drawing two with Levante, second, in a duel prior to that of the Catalans that was very competitive and exciting. The Elite Round draw, next November 3 in Nyon.