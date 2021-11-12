11/11/2021

On at 23:17 CET

Barça needed to punch on the table after linking their only two defeats in the Euroleague And the truth is that this Thursday’s visitor seemed the most propitious, a Bitci Baskonia with serious cash problems in which his theoretical new star Wade Baldwin IV still does not justify his very high cache after marveling last year at Bayern.

FCB

BAS

FC BARCELONA, 93

(32 + 23 + 26 + 9): Nick Calathes (9), Nicolás Laprovittola (11), Nigel Hayes (2), Nikola Mirotic (25), Sertaç Sanli (8) -starting five-, Rolands Smits (4), Brandon Davies (11), Sergi Martínez (3), Rokas Jokubaitis (8), Kyle Kuric (8), Pierre Oriola (2) and Michael Caicedo (2).

BITCI BASKONIA, 67

(15 + 16 + 10 + 24): Jayson Granger (4), Tadas Sedekerskis (2), Simone Fontecchio (4), Rokas Giedraitis (14), Steven Enoch (22) -starting five-, Matt Costello (8), Wade Baldwin IV (3), Lamar Peters (4), Vanja Marinkovic (4) and Arturs Kurucs (2).

REFEREES

Damir Javor (Slovenia), Mehdi Difallah (France) and Uros Nikolic (Serbia). Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the ninth day of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 4,398 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Far from taking the game with some self-confidence, the Barça team came out determined to erase the Vitorian team from the track and achieved this goal of maximums in a sensational first quarter that also continued in the second (55-31) in a duel that ended up winning with enormous sufficiency by 93-67.

And that the well-known long-term absence of Àlex Abrines has now been joined by that of Cory Higgins due to back problems. However, among the excellent defense, the best Nikola Mirotic of recent times and a Brandon Davies who continues to amaze, the truth is that there was no story.

Steven Enoch kept the visitors in the game with eight straight points, including two spectacular dunks (10-10, min 4:10), but from then on Barça’s offensive avalanche was frowning on a Dusko Ivanovic who this week acknowledged being going through “the worst moment” of his career.

Sertaç Sanli scored two 3-pointers from three attempts

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The triples of Sertaç Sanli and a sensational Nikola Laprovittola together with the stellar performance of Nikola Mirotic made the home advantage grow exponentially until finishing the first quarter with a resounding 32-15 with 40-12 in the valuation. Only the Spanish-Montenegrin had the same assessment as the entire Baskonia.

Saras took the opportunity to give minutes to Sergi Martínez and even to the young Michael Caicedo in the middle of the festival of a Barça team that stood 44-19 (min 13:52) when the assessment reflected a scandalous 61-10 that should blush to President Josean Querejeta and to the entire historic club in Vitoria.

Barça slightly lowered the piston in the last five minutes of the first quarter and the visitors came back to life slightly led by Rokas Giedraitis (their best player to date) to go to the locker room 24 points down (55-31).

Laprovittola is still going through a very sweet moment

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The dynamics of the match did not change in a third quarter in which Mirotic again marveled with 15 points without failure with two triples included to go to the bench with 25 points (4/4 of two, 4/4 of three and 5/6 from the free throw line) and a spectacular +37 in just 18 minutes.

With these premises, the difference continued to acquire gargantuan dimensions despite the efforts of Enoch (especially in attack) and at the end of the third quarter, Barça were already winning by 81-41 (by 40 points!).

Barça let go in the first minutes of the fourth quarter, which Baskonia took advantage of to achieve a 3-12 run that Saras stopped with a time-out. In the end, Huge 93-67 win to pressure leader AX Armani Olimpia Milano, who visits Fenerbahçe this Friday.