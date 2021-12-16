No time to savor Tuesday’s hard-fought victory in the fiery Pionir (69-76), the Barça faces this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. a new challenge on the track of one of the great disappointments of this Euroleague. While his eternal rival Olympiacos has formed a very compact block that fights in the noble part of the classification, the Panathinaikos He does not find his way and he survives penultimate with only four wins and the fourth worst defense of the tournament.

However, these four victories have been achieved in a OAKA That is no longer what he plows and is not even reaching 5,000 viewers. At the orders of a Dimitris priftis who marveled last season by qualifying for UNICS Kazan for the Euroleague As runner-up of the Eurocup, the Hellenes come from defeating at home by 70-64 a Zenith which seems to be going down and by 82-67 at ALBA Berlin.

Individualities

Although the block is not working at all, the PAO it has enough players to make life difficult for anyone, as demonstrated two days ago in the Greek league in the fiefdom of the leader and eternal rival Olympiacos (76-91).

The only one with a past in the Endesa League, the Serbian Nemanja nedovic (Valencia and Unicaja) did not play on Tuesday in humiliation in Milan (75-54) due to an elbow injury that caused him unsportsmanlike behavior in the league game against Lavrio. Taking a look at the squad, the presence of the American draws attention Daryl Macon, a point guard who played eight games with the Mavericks and averaged 15.6 points.

Greek power forward and captain Ioannis Papapetrou he contributes 10.6 points per game despite his weak 3-point percentage (17/64, 26.6%). We will also have to be attentive to the American power forward Okaro white (7.5) and Cuban Howard Sant-Roos (6,9) after his disappointing time at the CSKA. Finally, under the hoops the ‘giant’ Hellenic is shining Georgios Papagiannis with his 2.21 meters and a remarkable progression with 24 years that allow him to be the second best valued of his team with +14.9 (9.1 points and 8.1 rebounds).

The calendar tightens for a Barça that he still cannot count on the injured Àlex Abrines, Nick calathes neither Cory Higgins but yes with the newly signed Dante Exum. What’s more, Sergi Martinez will be low after twisting the right ankle in front of the Red Star.

It will be the second game of a demanding week that will conclude on Sunday at the Palau with a Catalan duel against a Manresa that you will arrive much more rested. That is why the step forward they took on Tuesday is important There is Y Smits.