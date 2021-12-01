11/30/2021 at 19:00 CET

Barça will face the Slovenian Dobovec in Pilsen this Wednesday at 5.30 pm in the first match of Group B of an Elite Round that will complete the first day at 8:30 p.m. with the duel between Plzen and Halle-Gooik with the firm objective of reaching the Final Four of the Champions League, something that the eight previous times he has played this European competition.

The Dobovec, an old acquaintance

The European runner-up will try to take the first step against a rival that He already defeated in the last edition in the quarterfinals 2-0 with goals from Ferrao and an Aicardo who returned to the Palau last Friday with the Jaén Paraíso Interior.

In that meeting held last April it was clear that this team from the tiny town of Rogatek (less than 2,000 inhabitants) is a very physical block capable of defending itself with order without hints of nervousness. “They are very physical, strong and very expert, with some quality players & rdquor ;, he advises Barcelona’s Mister Jesús Velasco.

Barça is going through a very sweet moment

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

After the ‘double’ last year, Dobovec leads their league after linking eight victories since the surprising initial draw on the court of Hisa daril Ptuj (2-2) with 61 goals in favor and only 13 against.

Croats Vedran Matosevic, Tihomir Novak shine on their squad (both eight goals in the league) and Luka Peric (seven), alongside Slovenian internationals Niko Cesarec (nine), veteran Kristian Cujec (seven) and goalkeeper Damir Puskar not forgetting young Denis Knezevic.

Two titles in three years

The Barça debuted in a big way in the Champions after winning his first league at the Palau in the fifth match against the sensational Caja Segovia led by Jesús Velasco and in which Sergio Lozano played.

Marc Carmona’s team overcame the first two rounds in 2012 as the first in Latvia and at the Palau to reign at the Barris Nord in Lleida, defeating Sporting in the ‘semis’ (5-1) and in a historic final Dinamo Moscow 2-0 with Wilde, Lin and current sports director Jordi Torras as filmmakers.

The Barça made history in Lleida

| .

The following year, Barça avoided the Main Round and entered the Final Four, being first in the Elite in Slovenia. And in Tbilisi came the first disappointment when falling in the semifinals before the ‘black beast’ of the Kairat by 4-5 to be third.

In the 2013-14 academic year, the Catalans went directly to the Elite Round in the Czech Republic and later lifted their second title in Baku after beating Azerbaijan host Araz Naxçivan in the Final Four on penalties and Dinamo in extra time in the final (2-5) with goals from Gabriel, Dyego, Fernandao, current captain Sergio Lozano and Paco Sedano.

A ‘crown’ of five

Although he has never failed in this penultimate round, the reality is that Barça have only won one more Champions League in their last five attempts. Still with Marc Carmona, the Barcelona team played the 2014-15 Champions League as champion of the previous edition and, after overcoming the Elite Round at the Palau and knocking out host Sporting in Lisbon (5-3), they lost the final again against the Kazakhs from Kairat 3-2.

That defeat gave way to two years of absence until, with Andreu Plaza, Barça returned to Europe in 2017. He had to go through rounds in Latvia and Italy before the Final Four in Zaragoza, where the now Barça player Ortiz was lethal with two goals in the 2-1 victory of an Inter that would be champion.

Barça won the 2019-20 Champions League at the Palau

| .

In the 2018-19 academic year, the round was also passed in Belgium with Halle-Gooik as one of the rivals and in the Palau to fall in ‘semis’ again against host Kairat (2-5) and be third beating Inter (1-3).

Finally, the postponed 2019-20 edition was the third Barça Champions at the Palau, beating ElPozo by 2-1 (Dyego and Aicardo scored) and in the last one there was a KO in the final against Sporting by 2-5.