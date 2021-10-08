10/08/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona this afternoon will seek to reissue the title of world champion against the German SC Magdeburg, champion of the EHF Europa League, in the final of the Super Globe (19.30 Barça TV). It will not be an easy task at all for those of Carlos Ortega placeholder image, who already warned of the difficulties that the team will face to lift the sixth title of World Champion in its history.

Magdeburg is planted in the final having won everything this season so it will be a new challenge for the Barça fans who have won the five finals they have played (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019). For its part, Magdeburg will play its first final: “They are one of the best teams in Europe. In the German League he has been third in recent years, which happens that only the first two enter the Champions League in Germany & rdquor ;, he warns.

“It is a team in which many players have been playing together for a long time. and they have signed some pieces to improve so it will be a very difficult game because they play very well & rdquor ;, he adds

Ortega was the coach of German Hannover so he has already ‘suffered’ them on other occasions: “We will have to be focused for 60 minutes because it is a team that does not lose face to games normally, defends very well, counterattacks very well and if they two teams play at their own pace there may be many goals. We have to raise the defensive issue a little bit & rdquor ;, he assured.

The Barça coach has seen in the Super Globe how he recovered troops of the stature of Aitor Ariño and Timothey N’Guessan, two key pieces in the team that reaches the final after having been able to perform rotations in the semis against the Brazilian Pinheiros.

The Barça feelings until reaching the final have been very good where, apart from recovering injured, the Barça coach has had other good news such as the steps in front of the Slovenian center-back Domen Makuc, the versatility of Melvin Richardson or the good performance of goalkeeper Leo Maciel a life insurance at the level of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas in the goal.

Great players

The Magdeburg It has been reinforced this season with several players, highlighting the Danish pivot Magnus Saugstrup (Aalborg) and the Dutch left-back Kay Smits, but his great figure is the left-back Michael Damgaard, the tournament’s top scorer with 19 goals and a devastating launch. Also look out for left-handed winger Tim Hornke and left-back Omar Ingi Magnusson.

Langaro: “It’s a Club World Cup final and the finals are won & rdquor;

The left-handed side Haniel Langaro, who in the semifinals faced his brother Davi in ​​what was the emotional aspect of the match against Pinheiros, spoke to the club’s media about the final and what awaits FC Barcelona if it wants to lift the championship title: “It is a key game, a different game against a team that we have never played against but it is a game that we have to win yes or yes & rdquor ;.

The azulgrana considers that “It’s a Club World Cup final and the finals are won & rdquor;, he sentenced without palliative.

Langaro assured yesterday that “we are focused, we come from training to see what we have to do tomorrow, but we have come to win & rdquor ;, he warned sure of the Barça team’s possibilities. Thiagus Petrus, who also experienced a great emotion against Pinheiros being the team of his life, showed in the same sense as his teammate and the coach: “It will be a tough final & rdquor;he commented after qualifying.

The players trained yesterday at the University of Jeddah already focused on the Magdeburg game. In the afternoon the players rested and today they will do an activation session around the hotel, eat, video session and travel to the pavilion.