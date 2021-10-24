10/24/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

Barça, without time to recover after the tough game against Unicaja and which it resolved with a hurried 73-75 victory, must quickly change the ‘chip’ and focus on the Euroleague, where the Catalans have two games in the next four days.

The Barça team rested in Malaga and this Tuesday morning they will fly to Istanbul to start preparing for the game on Tuesday night (7.45pm) against the Turkish team of Fenerbahçe that former Madrid and Barça player Sasha Djordjevic trains this year.

The Turks, with Nando De Colo and Jan Vesey as main stars, have won two matches -The two at home-and they have lost three, so they wait for the Catalans wanting to snatch the victory.

They arrive as undefeated leaders

Barça will appear in Istanbul as an undefeated leader in the competition (5-0) matched by Armani Milan, although with a better ‘basket average’. Winning the Ulker Sports Arena would be a morale boost for what’s next.

And it is that 48 hours later they must visit another really complicated track like the Maccabi Tel Aviv. Saras Jasikevicius made a lot of friends there during her Israeli period but they are also waiting for Barça with great enthusiasm.

At the moment they have saved the first ’round’ in the visit to Malaga but they have two really difficult tests left. We will see how Barça comes out of bothAnd if he can stay ahead of the Euroleague as he has achieved in the Endesa League, and above all alone after Madrid’s setback against Gran Canaria.