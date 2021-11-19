11/19/2021 at 22:46 CET

First with five consecutive victories and classified for the Elite Round of the Champions League after solving with authority the three duels of the Main Round, the Barca faces this Saturday a litmus test on the track of ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida (4:00 p.m., GOAL). It will be a morbid duel in which the visitors Bernat Povill and a Esquerdinha who could travel will be low.

The Murcian team has up to four players with a Barça past. Juanjo defended Barça’s goal between 2016 and 2020 (He returned to his homeland for personal reasons) and the electric Leo Santana (much loved at the Palau) wore a blaugrana between 2017 and 2019.

What’s more, Mati Rosa even passed the medical examination, but a serious injury prevented him from dressing as a Blaugrana. And one of the two big signings of ElPozo, Gadeia, reached an agreement with the previous manager Txus Lahoz that was not confirmed.

The other great Murcian incorporation is the Brazilian nationalized Kazakh Taynan, who has given Barça more than one displeasure with AFC Kairat in the Final Four of the Champions League.

Juanjo, at the Palau during his time at Barça

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Speaking of the highest continental competition, the Catalans will visit Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza on Wednesday and will receive Jaén Paraíso Interior on Saturday before facing the Elite Round in Plzen (Czechia).

The template, happy

The ‘era Jesús Velasco’ has started on a very good footing and so they have expressed this Friday in the previous two of the great references of the team, Sergio Lozano and Ferrao.

“We are having a great time. Also, you see that you are winning well and playing well, and you believe even more. There is still a lot of room for improvement and we have to assimilate many concepts & rdquor ;, pointed out the Barça captain.

“For me ElPozo is one of the great rivals to beat. It had a good base of young people and it has been reinforced very well with two top players like Gadeia and Taynan. Mati Rosa is also very good, but we will see if the knee responds, I hope so. ElPozo has raised its level and we hope that we are also at that level “, added a Lush who comes from scoring three goals with the national team on his return to the team.

Jesús Velasco, this week with SPORT

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

“We are enjoying. When the players jump on the court, you can see that they are happy and that is essential. As we say in Brazil, you have to play with joy. You can see that people are happy, eager and wanting to make history with this shirt, “commented Ferrao.

“It is a game that all the players want to play, all of Spain will be watching it and it will be a good test to find out what level we are at. We want to prove ourselves, “he added. the one from Chapecó, who is going through a great time in every way.