11/16/2021 at 17:49 CET

Barça has the opportunity this Wednesday (9:00 p.m.) to erase the bad image exhibited against Valencia Basket in the last game of the Endesa League, and compensate with a victory against one of the greats of Europe such as CSKA on this tenth day of the Euroleague .

The Itoudis team does not reach the duel at the Palau at its best (5-4) but it is still a dangerous team and with the necessary resources to overcome Barça, which must totally change the ‘chip’ and recover its best version, especially in the concentration section from the first minute.

And is that CSKA is suffering the scourge of injuries and players like Shengelia, Milutinov, Grigonis and Shved They are doubtful and considerably reduce the power of the Russian team that continues to depend on Will Clyburn as the main reference.

Jasikevicius, annoyed

After the monumental cracking of Jasikevicius after the defeat against him, a Valencian box that arrived in the box, the Lithuanian coach expects a quick reaction from the team, seconded by a Palau that will possibly fill up to enjoy one of the ‘big’ games of the regular season.

And it is that motivating to measure the Russian team should be an easy task, with the history of intense confrontations between both teams. Both teams have met 28 times, with Russian dominance (16-12).

Although Barça dominated both games last season, with victory in the opening game (79-66) and also in Moscow (75-88). The two have also seen each other in the Final Four, with two victories each in the semifinal duels.

Duel on the benches

It will also be an interesting duel on the benches between two coaches who know each other very well. The two spent four years together at Panathinaikos, from 2007 to 2010, and again in the 2011-12 season.

On the first occasion, Saras was the star of the team and Itoudis was second coach. In 2009, they won the Euroleague, three Greek leagues and a Cup. Now, face to face again after last season’s 2-0.

Barça must once again trust the offensive success of its players, led by Mirotic –MVP from matchday 9 after crushing Bicit Baskonia-, although defense and concentration will once again be key to stopping CSKA, especially Will Clyburn, their most effective player.

A duel with all the ingredients, with the motivation of the Catalans to recover the image they offered against Baskonia and definitively erase the ‘lapse’ experienced against Valencia Basket last Sunday.