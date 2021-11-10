11/10/2021 at 7:36 PM CET

Barça sighs for get back on track to win in the Euroleague. He does not want to allow himself any further setbacks to complicate matters when he had made a spectacular start in Europe with six wins in the first six games.

After two consecutive defeats against Maccabi and Milan, the azulgrana team needs to reconnect with the victory and do it with a round match against Baskonia, rival today (9:00 p.m., DAZN and Movistar), in which it is already considered a classic of the Euroleague.

Barça will want to remain undefeated at the Palau, where they hope to have the support of the fans in the stands, and will base the game on their defense, lethal when carbureted to perfection, and on rapid transitions with men like Brandon Davies or Sertac Sanli that they respond in the painting.

Once again, they must be Niko Mirotic and Nick Calathes who lead Barça and ensure that the team’s concentration is from minute one to avoid another game in tow in the Euroleague with the dangers that this entails.

Sarunas Jasikevicius has the withdrawal of Álex Abrines, recovering from a patellofemoral injury in his left knee, and the doubt of Cory Higgins, suffering from low back pain that did not allow him to play against Obradoiro. Everything indicates that Kyle Kuric will have more minutes and more responsibility on the track.

Appealing to the outside game

The outside game must be another of the weapons of Jasikevicius’s Barça at the Palau, since we are facing the third best team in percentage of triples (37%) while Baskonia is penultimate with a poor one (29%).

But if things have gone wrong at Barça in the last two European days, Baskonia arrive at the Palau with three consecutive defeats in the Euroleague.

In addition, Dusco Ivanovic has the losses of Sander Raieste and Alec Peters and could give the alternative to Lamar Peters.

Matchday 9 Euroleague

CSKA Moscow-Maccabi (Thursday, 6:00 p.m.)

Red Star-Asvel Villeurbanne (Thursday, 7:00 p.m.)

Alba Berlin-Anadolu Efes Istambul (Thursday, 8:00 p.m.)

Panathinaikos-Unics Kazan (Thursday, 8:00 p.m.)

FC Barcelona-Bitci Baskonia (Thursday 9:00 p.m.)

Zenit-Olympiacos (Friday, 6:00 p.m.)

Fenerbahçe-Armani Milan (Friday, 6.45pm)

Real Madrid-Zalguiris Kaunas (Friday, 8:45 p.m.)