12/17/2021 at 00:11 CET

Especially in futsal, UEFA is interested in more difficult-to-explain interests that the possibility of enjoying packed tracks and an extraordinary atmosphere as the Lisbon candidacy would have ensured.

If you already missed the appointment of Minsk (Belarus) in 2020 for a Final to Four that had to be postponed and that took place several months later at the Palau, the highest European body has once again surprised by announcing the spectacular Arena Riga (Latvia) with capacity for almost 15,000 spectators as the venue for the next Final Four of the Champions League.

Classified with solvency after winning the three matches of the Main Round and doing the same in the Elite, the Barça de Jesús Velasco will have to fight in the Baltic lands to win the European title for the fourth time in the history of the section after seeing how the alternative that had been presented with the Palau d’Esports de Granollers as headquarters has not prospered unlike what happened in the successful 2012 with Lleida.

The azulgrana box will have as rivals Russian Tyumen (the team from which Ferrao arrived at Barça back in 2014) and two Portuguese teams like Benfica and Sporting that seemed to venture to Lisbon as the venue for the Final Four. It would have been the most logical thing to do, but UEFA …

Barça qualified in Pilsen for the Final Four

Sporting will defend the title they won on May 3 by defeating Barça 3-4 in after coming back from 2-0 at halftime. For its part, Benfica will seek its second wound 12 years later in the first season under the command of Lugo coach José María Pazos Méndez, better known as ‘Pulpis’.

While waiting for UEFA to announce the final dates and the draw for the semi-finals, The Final a Cuatro will take place between April 28 and May 1 in a venue that will be neutral as happened in the last edition in the Croatian town of Zadar.

As a family for a new ‘FIFA date’, the Barca still have to face three league games before the European (and South American) who will return to training with hardly any troops.

All of them at 8:30 p.m., the Barça team will visit Levante next Thursday in the reissue of the last league final, will receive the Aspil Jumpers Ribera Navarra on December 29 at the Palau and will pay a visit on January 4 to Viña Albali Valdepeñas in a meeting that is especially difficult due to the rival’s entity.