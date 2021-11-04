11/04/2021 at 3:22 PM CET

The Zurich Marató Barcelona will be held again this Sunday, November 7, 973 days after doing it for the last time in March 2019, with renewed illusions, more than 15,000 registered (46 percent, foreigners) and with the same circuit as in 2019 allowed the records of the test to be broken, both in the male and female categories.

The event, which premieres the slogan (‘If you run, ja has guanyat’, ‘If you run, you’ve already won’) and corporate image, reaches its 42nd edition in good shape, with a notable presence of runners and recovering its old normality, 32 months after it was last heldz.

“It will not be the most extraordinary marathon in terms of elite participation or number of participants, but for us it is the best marathon in the best possible scenario.“, said David Escudé, Councilor for Sports of the Barcelona City Council, during the presentation of the race.

The race director, Cristian Llorens, was in charge of reviewing the circuit, released in 2019 and which already allowed the race record to be broken in both men (Alemu Bekele, 02h36’04) and women (Kuftu Tahir, 02h24’44).

The new circuit exploits the Avenida Meridiana almost entirely, both in the outbound and inbound direction from Barcelona, ​​and allows runners to avoid the rise of Avenida del Parallel in the last kilometers. “I think that with this circuit we have hit the key,” said Llorens.

Llorens also explained that Sunday’s race will have 15,100 participants, of 120 different nationalities (53.5 percent are Spanish and 46.5, foreigners) and with a female presence of 18.2 percent.

The race will be broadcast by nine television channels, which will broadcast the test signal to 200 countries.

Commitment to the environment

In its 42nd edition, the race takes another step in its ecological commitment: all the vehicles that accompany the runners will be electric, the t-shirts that will be given to the participants come from recycled material Furthermore, the Zurich Marató de Barcelona joins the ‘Clean Air Project’ to measure air quality in the city.

New dates in 2022

The race director also revealed the date on which the Barcelona marathon will be run in 2022: It will be on April 3l, thus recovering the usual place of the event on the calendar, in spring. The Barcelona half marathon will be run on March 6.

The elite, in search of new records

Among the elite athletes who will seek victory are the Ethiopian Yemane Tsegay, world runner-up in the distance in Beijing 2015 with 2h13.08 and with a personal best of 2h04: 48, along with the Ugandan Filex Chemonges, 28 years old and with a best time of 2:05:12.

They are followed by the Kenyan corridor Marius Kimutai, nationalized by Bahrain, with 2:05:47, winner of the Taiyuan and Hangzou marathons (China); the Ethiopian Abrera Kuma, with 2:05:50 and third in the 2014 Berlin Marathon, and his compatriot Fentahun Unegnaw, with 2:06:04.

The Spanish representation is led by Sergio Enriquez from Badalona (2:24:28), along with Carles Montllor from Sabadell (2:24:36) and Vic Jordi Alsina’s long distance runner (2:26:52).

In the female category, three athletes stand out: the Ethiopian Timbit Gidey, with a best time of 2:23:37, the Kenyan Betty Wilson Lempus, with 2:23:40, and the young Ethiopian Mesere Belete, with 2:24:54.