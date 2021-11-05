11/05/2021 at 04:18 CET

.

The deputy secretary general of the PSOE, Adriana Lastra, celebrates this Friday a meeting with the socialist barons at the party headquarters in Ferraz to talk about regional financing and try to establish a common position on the matter.

Socialist sources have confirmed to . the convening of this meeting, which starts at 12.30, chaired by Lastra and to whom the regional presidents of the party are cited.

Therefore, regional leaders who are not in charge of governments will not attend, as is the case of the general secretary of the Andalusian Socialists, Juan Espadas, who will also travel to Torremolinos (Malaga) this Friday to attend the regional party Congress on November 6 and 7.

The meeting in Ferraz will be an occasion to try to fix a common position in the PSOE Regarding regional financing, a matter in which each autonomous community defends its interests regardless of which party governs each of them.

In fact, various socialist barons have already warned that the reform process of the autonomous financing model, which has expired since 2014, “will be long”, because They will ensure that no territory is “privileged”.

However, the Extremaduran president and PSOE secretary of Autonomous Policy, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has said that the meeting this Friday “is one of many that will be” of socialist barons and has denied that it is a question of establishing a common position on financing in the face of the one convened with regional presidents in Santiago de Compostela.

“It has nothing to do with it: the Galicia meeting is not about parties, but presidents, and tomorrow is presidents of a party. It has nothing to do with it. We would have done it (the one in Ferraz), if the one in Galicia had existed or not, “he told the media on Thursday.

The meeting in Santiago de Compostela On November 23, it was promoted by the Galician president, the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with seven other presidents of autonomous communities from different formations: Asturias, Aragón, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja and Extremadura.

Initially, this meeting was to be held on November 2 and all the presidents had confirmed their participation, but later the president of the Riojan Executive, the socialist Concha Andreu, was unmarked.

Behind the Federal Congress of the PSOE in mid-October in Valencia, in which Vara became secretary of the party’s Autonomous Policy, he asked Feijóo to delay the meeting.

Vara wants to promote meetings between the regional presidents of the PSOE “with certain frequency” to coordinate not only with regional funding, but also with issues such as depopulation, the demographic challenge, the role of Spain in the world or regions in Europe.

Specifically, regional financing was an issue that was not fully addressed in the Federal Congress of Valencia.

In this conclave, the Socialists limited themselves to defending a autonomous financing system “centered on citizenship” and that it takes into account “the real cost of providing the services”, as reflected in the framework presentation.

The intention is address the sensitivities of all communities autonomous “based on the principles of sufficiency, inter-territorial solidarity and equity in the distribution of resources.”