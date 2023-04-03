the basics you should know to rescue everything

In the past we have already addressed the situation carefully with the change of the terms and conditions of Meta with the accounts of WhatsApp and the use of unofficial applications that may lead to suspending or deleting accounts.

Broadly speaking, the installation and configuration of external APKs not managed by Mark Zuckerberg’s company, such as GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, YoWhatsApp and others, are considered potentially harmful programs that can put the integrity of the privacy of the information at risk. platform.

So, for this reason, the door has been opened so that, technically, if the company so wishes, it can suspend the WhatsApp account of users who run one of these officially unauthorized applications.

This situation led us to reflect on the scenarios in which Meta could suspend an account of any user and the alternatives that mere mortals have to try to recover our access to the platform.

So here we have prepared a guide with the most basic and essential information to try to save what was lost. Although, we will be honest, the chances of rescuing our credentials in the messaging client will not be high.

What can I do if WhatsApp suspends my account?

Meta does not revoke access to WhatsApp just for the sake of it and there is always a cause that triggers the suspension of the account. Many times, almost always, it is for violating the terms and conditions, or for accumulating reports from other contacts against the account for some offense committed.

If we only have an account where a constant notification alert has been received but has not yet been suspended, then we can use one of the unofficial apps listed above. Although that still exposes the terrain of eventual suspension.

When the account is suspended, as it would be obvious to expect, access is completely restricted for that phone number, so the most immediate solution would be to get another SIM to set up a new account.

WhatsApp Cover | Goal

But if you believe that your account was unfairly suspended, contact the WhatsApp staff by following a few simple steps:

Complete a form through the official site of the platform entering here and completing all the fields to send the case for review. Although, statistically, most of the time the account redemption is not approved.

Another alternative that you can follow is to send an email to the official technical support address of the service. Not many know it, but WhatsApp has the support@whatsapp.com email for assistance inquiries.

Obviously, the message would have to include all the details, such as the phone number of the suspended account and any other relevant information for the case.

If none of that works, as we already mentioned, there will always be the possibility of acquiring another SIM to have a new number and generate another account.