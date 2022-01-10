The days pass and little by little we approach the premiere of The Batman, one of the most anticipated films of 2022 that has fans on the edge of their seats. After irremediable failures with the dark knight of the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. authorized the development of a film that introduced a completely independent incarnation of the character of the aforementioned saga. Now, new information from the film reveals that the new Bruce Wayne will have a second identity, something that had already been speculated since the launch of the first trailer in 2020.

Do not miss: Ben Affleck explains why he did not want to participate in the Batman

The story of Batman is known to everyone and it never bores us. The Wayne heir may have many versions, but each and every one manages to attract attention to some degree, making him one of the best-known superheroes of all time. Through a new line of action figures reported by Collider and distributed by McFarlane Toys, it is revealed that Bruce Wayne will not only be Batman, he will also have another identity known as The Drifter, a vigilante alternative that walks by the streets of Gotham City on your motorcycle. wearing dark clothing and generally unkempt appearance. Here the official description.

Under the guise of The Drifter, Bruce Wayne is able to infiltrate Gotham City’s crowds at ground level without revealing his true identity.

We invite you to read: The Batman: Halle Berry Has A Warning For Zoë Kravitz About Being Catwoman

Even in 2022, when we have already seen so many Batman movies, series, comics, video games and more, the character’s charm does not wane and the public already wants to see the new iteration. The filming of the film suffered serious inconveniences due to the coronavirus pandemic and other incidents between the main artists, however, things went more or less as they should and very soon we will witness the next great journey of the hero on the big screen. .

Robert Pattinson will play the new Batman and fans are confident that he will do a good job. Although at first there was some reluctance due to the actor’s previous work (we are talking about the saga that began with Twilight – 48%), Pattinson He has shown in later years that his performance work has improved greatly and has reached a point in his evolution where he is worthy of further recognition. With The batman a lot of responsibility has been thrown on his shoulders, so it will be interesting to find out if he can handle the pressure and expectations

After a couple of major delays, The batman It will hit theaters on March 4 to surely become one of the highest grossing films of the year. Some suspect that the delivery could have a new date due to the increasing number of infections by the new variants of Covid-19, however, Warner has not given clues that something like this will happen. Here is the official synopsis of The batman, Ready for the big adventure?

Two years of prowling the streets as Batman and striking fear into the hearts of criminals have brought Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham. With only a handful of allies, Alfred Pennyworth, James Gordon, among the city’s corrupt network of officers, the lone vigilante has established himself as the embodiment of vengeance among his fellow citizens. When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s best detective on an investigation into the criminal world.

You may also be interested in: The Batman: Matt Reeves confirms that the movie has hints of horror

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');