The year is closing with great success in the superhero cinema, but now that the Marvel film is already on the billboard, fans of characters with superhuman abilities willing to save the day are preparing for what has already been considered the film inspired by the most anticipated comics of the year 2022. In March, fans will witness a new version of the popular batman with The Batman, and although reactions were divided when the protagonist was announced, each preview that shows gradually raises expectations .

With the premiere approaching, both Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves have talked about what inspired them to develop the character in this new film version. The filmmaker mentioned that much of the motivation for his Bruce Wayne lies in the Nirvana song “Something in the Way”, which even led him to make a fictional adaptation of Kurt Cobain himself.

He also assured that the reason he chose Pattinson as the lead was his role in Good Time: Living on the Edge – 90% where “you could really feel their vulnerability and despair, but you could also feel their power.” Now that Empire magazine has dedicated an issue to the upcoming DC Films and Warner Bros. movie, both the filmmaker and the actor have talked about what will make this young Wayne different from previous versions.

The star of El Faro – 96% commented that what stands out in the characters of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and all those who have given life to the Dark Knight is their essence of playboy favorite member of the socialite, something with which will break it.

Bruce has been hiding. He is not really [parte de la] I socialized at all. He’s building all these little gadgets and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he has lost his mind! […] He’s been out every night for two years, he was beaten, shot, stabbed and burned, and it shows. There is a bullet grazing the hood, right at the beginning. I do not think that [eso] has been done before.

As part of this issue, Empire also shared new images about the superhero and his stage partner Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, which you can see below.

On the other hand, and as a welcome tribute to this new Batman, DC Comics has published its release calendar where the issues that will come out in the month of March will have variant covers inspired by this film, since the character design refers to to those of the tape Matt reeves. So far, the popular comic book publisher has not confirmed whether a book or print issue of the film will be published, but the protagonists can already be seen in their illustrated version.

These special editions will be released in print only, they will not be available digitally, but below you will see some of the covers that have been shared online. The artists behind these covers are Lee Bermejo Y Puppeteer Lee; this is the release schedule, and later you can see the illustrations:

March 1: Batman # 121 by Lee Bermejo

March 1: Batman: Killing Time # 1 by Carlos D’Anda

March 8: Detective Comics # 1056 by Puppeteer Lee

March 8: Batgirls # 4 by Jonboy meyers

March 15: Justice League # 74 by Ben oliver

March 15: Nightwing # 90 by Riccardo federici

March 15: Batman: The Knight # 3 by Rafael Albuquerque

March 15: Catwoman # 41 by Jenny frison





