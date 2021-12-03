One of the reasons why The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2021 is because it will give way to several versions of iconic characters related to the titular superhero. One of them is The Penguin. Remembered for Tim Burton’s version with Danny DeVito, the actor behind that iconic performance says he is excited to see the film and in particular what Colin Farrell does with the Gotham gangster.

In an interview with Forbes, the actor Danny DeVito He said he was excited about the new version that we will see in The batman: “Love it Colin farrell. He is one of my favorite actors ”, said who was one of the antagonists of the classic Batman Returns – 81%. Then he assured that he would love to do that character again if the opportunity arose and that he does not rule out doing it because it was a great opportunity in life for him.

As you surely remember, at the end of that movie his character dies. However, since DC is nowhere from entering the multiverse, with the film The Flash, which will bring back Michael Keaton as Batman, nothing is impossible. In fact, the actor is currently writing a comic about that same villain as part of an anthology that the comic book company has on the way, so in a way he has already returned to the world of the bat.

The version that we will see in The Batman, however, will be quite different. Director Matt Reeves has not been tired of explaining that the film takes place in the early years of Bruce Wayne’s crusade against crime, which means that he has not yet faced some of his more well-known villains. One of those that was confirmed early in the development of the production was The Penguin with Farrell.

Unlike the disturbing mutant from Burton’s film, Oswald Coblepot, his real name, will be just one less gangster in the Gotham crime scene when the new film takes place. In his attempt to stop the murders of The Riddler, the young Batman will cross paths with him and, as has been reported, he has not taken that alias yet, in fact it bothers him that he calls him “The Penguin”.

What little we’ve seen of the character in the trailers reveals that Farrell used a prosthetic nose to more closely resemble the comic book version. In the most recent trailer, we see him being chased by the hero in the streets of the city and failing, loudly, to escape when Batman flips his car and then approaches him with flames in the background and in a shot that shows him, from the villain’s perspective, upside down.

Farrell, like Zoë Kravitz and protagonist Robert Pattinson, has emphasized how dark and deep The Batman is in terms of the exploration Reeves allowed him to do of his character. In fact, the one that has been talked about the least, probably given that he is the main antagonist, is the Riddler, who will be played by Paul Dano. The film will hit theaters at the end of March 2020.

