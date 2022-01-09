Zoë Kravitz was cast as the new Catwoman in The Batman and fans were pleased with the decision. The 33-year-old actress will put herself in the clutches of Selina Kyle and accompany Bruce Wayne on his journey into new dangers. Halle Berry, who played a reinterpretation of the character in Catwoman, offers a very important warning for Zoë now that the film is very close to its formal theatrical release. Read on for all the details.

Catwoman – 9% was released in 2004 and tells the story of Patience Philips, a woman who works as a graphic designer for a cosmetics company run by the despotic George Hedare and his wife, supermodel Laurel. By chance she discovers a terrible secret about a revolutionary beauty product that is about to go on sale and is eliminated by hitmen. However, she comes back to life with extraordinary strength and qualities, becoming Catwoman and preparing her revenge with the help of a very special investigator.

Although the film was a box office failure and was trashed by critics and fans alike, Halle berry He does not regret it since at the time he received a large salary that allowed him to support his family. Now that time has passed and a new Catwoman will appear on the big screen, Halle has something to say to Zoë kravitz (via Variety):

I’ll just tell him, get ready, they might come for you, but don’t let that affect your interpretation of who you think Catwoman might be. Personally, I think she will be a wonderful Catwoman.

When the media reported on the selection of Kravitz Like Selina Kyle, the feedback was generally positive. The talented actress will play the lead character’s love interest, after Anne Hathaway took on the role several years ago during her appearance in The Dark Knight Rises – 87%. Zoë kravitz promises a performance of great strength along with the rest of the cast that will give meaning to The batman.

Faced with the relative failure of the Batman previously featured in the DCEU, Warner Bros. has been inclined to invent a new one, another face for himself and all his allies and enemies. Today more than ever, this Bruce Wayne needs to triumph among critics and viewers. We can say that there is still no Batman franchise capable of bypassing the trilogy presented several years ago, but we hope that the next adaptation will be successfully compared.

The batman It is shaping up to be one of the Dark Knight’s greatest hits, a triumph for Warner Bros. and another memorable performance for Robert Pattinson, a star who has consolidated his figure in the training industry. The film will feature many famous characters from the comics, mostly villains, who will be in charge of making life impossible for our protagonist. What kinds of conflicts will Warner Bros.’s new Batman face and resolve? We hope the film will cover themes never before exploited by the character’s big-screen adventures.

The cast of The batman It is made up of names of great weight. In addition to Robert Pattinson (Bruce) and Zoë kravitz (Catwoman), we will see Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner James Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson). It opens on March 4.

