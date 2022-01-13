News from Chihuahua.-

The Batman, DC’s new Dark Knight movie by filmmaker Matt Reeves and starring actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, already has an age rating ahead of its theatrical release on March 4, 2022. This is collected by media such as ., pointing out that the film has received a PG-13 rating. In addition, those responsible have shared new images that let us see in more detail Batman and Catwoman, as well as the batman’s armor.

Thus, less than two months after its world premiere in theaters, The Batman receives its age rating, finally being PG-13. In this qualification, themes such as strong language, suggestive themes or violent scenes, among others, stand out. Of course, and despite the fact that ultimately the film will not be recommended for children under 13 years of age, the description of this rating by the MPA is clear: “Very strong violence, disturbing content, drugs, explicit language and suggestive material.”

And it is that after seeing his different trailers, it seems that Matt Reeves has taken the rating to the limit to show a violent and vengeful Batman, but without giving up the potential of a blockbuster that can make a big box office even in times of pandemic. On the other hand, we have a couple of new images that allow us to see better two of its main protagonists, such as Batman and Catwoman; The image of Batman alone also shows us his new armor in more detail.

“Two years stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-ranking figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens ”.

When a murderer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to approach home and the scale of the author’s plans becomes apparent, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. ” , reads its official synopsis.

