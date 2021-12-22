Now that the fever of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% will start to decline, fans of superhero movies are already on their way to the next big installment in the genre. The Batman will hit theaters in 2022 and it comes loaded with staggering promise. Through Empire magazine it is confirmed that the film will not be part of the so-called DC Extended Universe, this because Matt Reeves wants to make his version something completely independent of crossovers between characters. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

During the last few years it has been very special to see all the superheroes of the biggest brands meeting in the same movies. Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. have known how to develop their products in a big way and the industry still has several years of successes like that. But the director of The batman he has very different plans for his incarnation of the Dark Knight. Empire argues that Reeves He spoke to Warner and told the executives that he needed to make a very personal version of the hero, without some kind of connection to the DC multiverse. The producer Dylan clark He made the filmmaker’s intention very clear through new statements.

Warner Bros. has a multiverse where they are exploring different ways to use the character … We didn’t get involved in that. Matt is interested in taking this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to the core.

The above means that the Batman of Matt reeves He will not meet any of the heroes already seen in DC Films, that is, he will not be part of any Justice League or super team, so he will be a completely lone wolf in the middle. The truth is that perhaps we cannot imagine Robert Pattinson adding himself to a grouping like those seen in other DCEU movies. The character will go his own way in independent films, only meeting the characters of his lore. It doesn’t sound bad.

So there you have it, fans of superheroes, of The batman don’t expect a crossover of the kind we’ll see in The Flash, one of the next DC multiverse movies. It is obvious that Matt reeves He has very personal ideas about the path he wants for the new Bruce Wayne and surely most (or all of them are good). The film opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

