The Batman opens in 2022 and fans are eager for all the possible news. Matt Reeves, director of the film, wants to offer the public a vision of the Dark Knight that has never been brought to the big screen. During a new interview with Empire, the filmmaker reveals that the film will include horror film traits, something that is sure to fill those who are eagerly awaiting the release with enthusiasm.

Do not miss: The Batman: Matt Reeves confirms that he will not be part of the DC multiverse

Without a doubt, Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes of all time. He is the character that has had the most incarnations on the small and big screen, consolidating himself as a giant of his genre and filling fans with emotion with each new version. Matt reeves wants to deliver a proposal never before worked in the seventh art with this hero, and for the American magazine he shares very special information that is linked to terror and the Batmobile, the protagonist’s faithful companion.

[El Batimóvil] She has to appear out of the shadows to intimidate, so I almost thought of her as Stephen King’s Christine. I liked the idea of ​​the car itself as a horror figure, with an animal appearance to really scare the people that Batman is chasing. There is absolutely an aspect of the horror genre in this movie.

We invite you to read: The Batman: Robert Pattinson says he’d love to do a whole trilogy

The batman it went through many, many problems in its production time. Filming was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and rumors surfaced about disagreements between Robert Pattinson and Matt reeves. Finally, the tape had the opportunity to conclude its recordings and is currently in the post-production stage. It is time for the world to meet a different Bruce Wayne, who will have to face some well-known villains in this time so full of superheroes and villains.

Initially, Pattinson caused annoyance among Batman fans because of his reputation in other films of his youth, however, it is only necessary to look at the filmography of Rob to observe his work and great progress as an actor in Hollywood. Over the months, the 35-year-old star has earned the trust of the public and now everyone awaits his performance as Bruce Wayne with high expectations. In the past we have already seen many Batman in action, but perhaps this incarnation is able to offer something different from the previous ones.

The Dark Knight movies are always a safe business for Warner, and perhaps that was what the DCEU version lacked, an exclusive movie of the character, without crossovers with another. The batman It opens in theaters on March 4, 2022 and is likely to become one of the biggest hits of the year (along with everything Marvel Studios already has in store for the next few months, of course). You can read the synopsis of the film below:

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s best detective on an investigation into the criminal world, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton.

You may also be interested in: The Batman: Riddler Viral Site Reveals Concept Art & Matt Reeves Releases Cryptic Video

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');