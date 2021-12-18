During the 2020 DC FanDome, the first trailer for The Batman, the long-awaited new movie about Bat Man, was released and was a hit with fans. Many noticed that the song that was playing in the background was “Something in the Way”, by Nirvana, and now director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) has revealed a new connection with that band, or more specifically, with singer Kurt Cobain, who committed suicide in 1994.

Cobain was the singer and songwriter of Nirvana, a grunge band that had great successes with the songs “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, “Come as you are” and “All apologies”, among many others. His tragic death, after suffering depression and heroin addiction, consolidated his status as an icon of Generation X, and he joined the Club of 27, which also includes musical stars such as Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin.

In a recent interview with Empire, Matt reeves stated that while writing the script he was listening to “Something in the Way” and had the idea that this Bruce Wayne would differ from the one we already know because it would be inspired by Cobain, and mentioned the tape Last days (2005), by Gus Van Sant, which deals with the last days of the Nirvana singer.

The new issue of Empire, which is dedicated to The batman, brings several statements from Reeves, including the one related to Kurt Cobain as inspiration for Bruce Wayne:

When I write, I listen to music, and while writing the first act, I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana. That’s when that occurred to me, instead of turning Bruce Wayne into the version of Playboy we’ve seen before, there’s another version that had been through some great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days and the idea that this fictional version of Kurt Cobain was in this kind of decaying mansion.

The project of The batman It was originally a movie starring Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Counter – 51%) that would be part of the DC film universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Affleck would take over the script along with comic book writer Geoff Johns, as well as directing, but stress from personal issues led him to decide that the director’s chair should be filled by someone else, so they hired Matt reeves to take over. What few expected is that the renowned filmmaker would choose to reboot and discard the script by Affleck and Johns.

The reaction of the fans was mixed, like the one they had when it was revealed that Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%) would be the new Bruce Wayne / Batman, but many embraced it enthusiastically, since the DCEU proposal had not completely convinced them. Ben affleck garnered many fans, but not all were happy with the version of Batman in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. Regardless, the actor appeared again as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, released this year on HBO Max, along with the other actors of the franchise such as Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%), Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones – 59%, Aquaman – 73%, Dune) and Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, The Witcher – 100%, Enola Holmes – 95%). Later we will see him in The Flash and it seems that this will be his farewell to superheroes.

