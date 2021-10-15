Ready to once again enter the most dangerous city in comics? We hope so because director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look at Gotham City two days from the DC FanDome and the release of the second trailer for The Batman, we have an incredible photograph of the bat looking at the landscape of his place of origin and the place that seeks to protect from the wildest villains.

Through your Twitter account, Matt reeves revealed a new photograph of The Batman. To remind fans that they will be able to see much more about the highly anticipated film at Saturday’s DC FanDome, he revealed a shot of the trailer that will be released on that date. In it we can see the silhouette of the superhero watching Gotham from a vantage point while the sunset is appreciated on the horizon.

Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday… #TheBatman #TrailerShot pic.twitter.com/5IRaABRwk6 – Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 14, 2021

In the first preview, which was published in the last edition of this event for fans, we saw very little of the city that saw the Knight of the Night being born. Perhaps, now with more footage already in the hands of the marketing team, we can see more of the action sequences and the setting in which Robert Pattinson’s character’s chase of the Riddler and his sinister crimes will take place.

As you know, The Batman is the most recent reboot of the character in the cinema. In this new film, we will see a younger version of Bruce Wayne, one who has barely been fighting crime like the bat for a couple of years. When a maniac begins to leave behind a series of bodies with mysterious riddles, the Gotham Police Department is forced to work hand in hand with the superhero.

Last year’s trailer was one that was made with just a third of the movie already shot. You remember that the production faced a couple of delays due to the health crisis, first as part of the initial confinement that stopped filming and then because Pattinson himself was the one who caught the virus. This caused its premiere to be scheduled again until early 2022.

Now that the film is in post-production, it is very likely that the trailer will be more complete and we will see more action sequences and the main villain, who will be played by Paul Dano. Six months after its release on the billboard, it is very likely that this is just the beginning of more surprises about The batman that will allow us to have a better idea about what the film has in store for us.

Finally, it should also be remembered that the studio seems to have a lot of confidence in The Batman, since it already has two spin-off series in development. One is about the policemen of Gotham and another about The Penguin, Colin Farrell’s character. We just have to wait for Saturday to see the trailer and until the end of March 2022 to be, hopefully, in a movie theater watching the Dark Knight again.

