The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film, like other major productions, suffered several delays due to the global pandemic, but is expected to finally hit theaters around the world in March. Each new spot and trailer seems to confirm that Matt Reeves’ vision is the right one to breathe new life into the famous character. Batman is one of the most popular and beloved heroes by the public, but also one that has had many versions and it is difficult to find an original way to present him. However, the touches of terror and mystery that will be seen in this reboot are already causing a lot of excitement among fans.

Although at the beginning there were many doubts about the project. First because Ben Affleck proposed it and completely changed it in no time, and then because Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the lead. The actor has shown his talent in films such as Cosmopolis – 64% and El Faro – 96%, but many find it difficult to forget their passage through Twilight – 48%, and in general they considered that their physique did not suit the hero. Luckily, Warner has done a great job introducing us to this version of Batman and audiences can’t wait to see it anymore.

In The batman the main villain will be Riddler, played by Paul Dano, who seems to want to send a clear and violent message about social inequality, the privileges of the rich and the past of the Wayne family. To achieve this concept, Matt reeves took inspiration from Zodiac – 89%, directed by David Fincher, and Chinatown – 98% of Roman Polanski to find the perfect tone on corruption and violence in Gotham. Similarly, the director was always clear that he wanted to resort to terror and horror to add more complexity to the context of the hero.

Since Stephen King is known worldwide as the master of terror, it is not surprising that Reeves came to him to develop one of the most important elements of The batman. In a recent talk for Empire Magazine (via The Playlist), the director explained that he was inspired by Christin – 67% to make the Batmobile in an attempt to terrorize this device with which Batman intimidates criminals.

Reeves explains it like this:

[El Batimóvil] He must make an appearance from the shadows to intimidate, so I thought of him almost as Christine from Stephen King. I like the idea of ​​the car itself being a horror figure, making an animalistic appearance to really terrorize the people that Batman is after. There is definitely an aspect of the horror genre to this movie.

As context, the novel by Christine tells the story of a young man named Arnold who buys an old car in poor condition and becomes obsessed with it. After spending hours repairing it, the boy tries to lead a normal life but the car turns out to be possessed by a very jealous evil spirit that seeks to protect it from anyone who hurts or insults it. Thus begins a series of murders that seem inexplicable, while Arnie’s friends try to do what they can to get him away from the cursed car. Christine is not a car that is intimidating because of how it looks, because on the outside it is perfectly normal, but because King knows how to detail those parts that look strangely human or with a conscience. Although we have seen official images of the Batmobile of The batman We still do not see this terrifying aspect that will surely be an important part of the classic intimidation of Batman, who knows that a good part of defeating the enemy is causing him fear.

The batman It’s a huge risk for Warner and DC, especially in these moments when fans insist on reviving the Snyderverse and bringing back Ben affleck like Batman. However, it can also become one of the great deliveries of the brand, which could start a new trilogy. Hopefully all the expectations about the horror, action, dark aspects and references to the origins of the hero are more than met.

