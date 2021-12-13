Along with Spider-Man: No Road Home, Matt Reeves’ The Batman ranks among the most anticipated comic book movies of recent years, and now we’ve got a first look at some new footage, courtesy of an international teaser shared by Warner. Bros. Japan. It’s basically a truncated version of the trailer that debuted on DC FanDome last month, but there are some new sequences, as well as some new dialogue from Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and The Riddler (Paul Dano).

We recommend: The Batman: Warner Bros. would be deciding whether to include a mysterious character in the final cut

“Guess this: who is that under the mask of Batman?”, Says The Riddler (Paul Dano), who seems to know the answer as revealed is this new advance. “I’m here to unmask the truth about this city,” says the enigmatic Edward Nashton, a masked serial killer who broadcasts live his sadistic machinations targeting Gotham City’s elite. In the trailer’s final moments, where revenge comes in the form of Batman in the second year of his crime-fighting career in disguise, Nashton seemingly solves the riddle of the man behind the bat: “I’ve been trying everything to get to you, Bruce Wayne “.

Here you can see the progress:

Yes, finally this Japanese trailer (arigatōgozaimasu, with genuflection and all the roll) gives us a little more context about the ongoing plot for The batman. What can we appreciate in this new video? In the first place: more violence and a clear remembrance of Hush, the alter ego of The Riddler (ups for the spoiler for the uninitiated in the animated films of the dark detective), which leave us a sour taste that this film will be loaded with seedy scenes, a seedy atmosphere and a smell of wet dog in a suffocating metropolis. Second: that once again the identity of Batman will be put in suspense by his enemy.

These types of Bat Man adventures are not strange to us. As I pointed out, there is Batman: Hush or Batwoman as key references. To know if they will handle them as two different characters or oneself. The truth is that we can already understand that The Batman is in its infancy giving his mere bulk: controlling the streets at the point of his fist. Submit the Joker fans again (possibly there is some sync or cross-reference, not necessarily integrated, to the Joker movie), there are cameos to Catwoman and The Penguin, we even see more Gotham City cityscape and an intention to induce more of a movie. dark action, reminiscent of Dar City or El Cuervo.

Continue reading: The Batman: New promo challenges you to crack a code from The Riddler

You may also be interested: The Batman: new synopsis points to a secret villain that has not been revealed