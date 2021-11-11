Just a month ago we saw a new trailer for The Batman. The Matt Reeves film surprised with a much more complete look at the long-awaited DC movie that will arrive in less than six months. Now a supposed new poster of the franchise has leaked online and, although it is not very new, the title became a trend as soon as fans had the opportunity to share it on social networks.

The material continues with the characteristic red that has given identity to this film. The new poster of The batman has the character in his suit emerging from what appears to be a cloud of smoke. Below we can see the logo of the production with a slight modification: two silhouettes, one of the bat, played by Robert Pattinson, and the one of Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz’s character.

The poster has not been shared on any official DC or movie account, so one can only imagine that it was leaked ahead of time. Given that the trailer was a success, the company may be preparing more official images for promotional use. Although we are still several months away from seeing the movie, it is never too late to start building anticipation. Especially considering that it will be the great return of the firm to exclusive premieres in cinemas.

New official posters of #TheBatman movie. pic.twitter.com/tiNbgKQlLZ – Mikhail Villarreal🦇 (@TaurooAldebaran) November 10, 2021

In reality, fans shouldn’t expect to see much more of the characters from The batman. The director has explained that, since this is Bruce’s early years as the vigilante, we will also see only the beginnings of some of his best-known allies and villains. For example, Gatúblea may not adopt that alter ego until the end of the film and the same happens with the Penguin.

What’s interesting is that the movie has done its best to hide Paul Dano’s version of The Riddler. Although we have seen an illustrated poster with his iteration of the sinister antagonist, the two trailers of the film have played to hide his identity. In a scene that was shown, in which the bat visits him in prison, the trailer cuts short before revealing his face. His mask, inspired by the Zodiac killer, appears on a news broadcast in a flash.

It has been confirmed that the villain will be obsessed with revealing to Batman how deep the corruption really runs in the Gotham police. To get his attention, start leaving him notes and clues at his crime scenes. So we can expect a much less eccentric version of Jim Carrey in the infamous Batman Forever – 41%. The actor has also been very discreet about his role in the film.

At the moment, there does not seem to be an opportunity to wait for any new announcement about The Batman in the following months. The film will be released at the end of March 2022, so it may not be until mid-January when a second preview could be shown. More or less by the time we get to see the next DC production: the series of Peacemaker that will come to HBO Max, although it should not be trusted, since they belong to two separate franchises.

