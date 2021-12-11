A new advertising standee for cinemas for the film The Batman has arrived, but it is not an ordinary promotional item, as it contains a code that The Riddler wants you to decipher. This challenge has had fans working tirelessly, trying to reveal the meaning of a series of mysterious symbols, which can be seen engraved at the bottom of the ad. It’s certainly a great strategy to promote the film, giving fans a chance to become detectives and help Batman solve this new serial killer riddle.

A Twitter user took some photos of said advertisement, announcing that the new standees had arrived, and it didn’t take long for this same person to claim to have deciphered the secret prayer. Although he did not share the method by which he found the meaning of the phrase, it certainly seems to be the correct answer. According to @BlurayAngel, the message says “you are the winged rat”, which translates to “you are the winged rat”. We leave you the Tweet below:

Official standee posters for #TheBatman OMG !!! 🦇🔥 pic.twitter.com/tH26p0ecFb – BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) December 10, 2021

The batman will star Robert Pattinson, a British actor who made an impressive leap to international fame thanks to his portrayal of the popular vampire, Edward Cullen, in the teenage saga Twilight, which she starred in alongside fellow American actress Kristen Stewart, who played the role of Bella Swan. Said franchise has five films in total, Twilight – 48%, Twilight: New Moon – 28%, Twilight Saga: Eclipse – 49%, Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 – 24% and Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 – 49%. These films were a box office success, estimated to have grossed more than $ 3.3 billion worldwide.

Pattinson He has participated in independent and big-budget films, has also been ranked among the highest paid actors in the world and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine, he even appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Robert He began to act with only 15 years in a London theater club. He began his film career playing Cedric Diggory in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 88%.

The batman It is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company and Dylan Clark Productions, and is prepared for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is a reboot of the Batman film franchise and is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the script alongside Peter Craig. In addition to having Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne / Batman, the cast includes other big stars such as Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The film is set in the vigilante’s second year fighting crime and corruption in Gotham City while pursuing The Riddler, a serial killer targeting Gotham’s elite.

If everything goes as expected, The batman It will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Despite the fact that for many fans of the DC character this did not seem like a production that would meet the hero’s expectations, the reception has improved over time and the public opinion has changed drastically, it could even be said that it is one of the most anticipated films of next year.

