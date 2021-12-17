With superhero fever far from gone, The Batman is the next title that keeps fans excited. This new version starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is generating great expectations among DC connoisseurs. At first there was not so much interest, but there was a lot of fear for the story, but after the first advance the public began to be more interested. Unfortunately, the global pandemic caused Warner to decide to change the release date and now we will have to wait until March 2022 to see the results.

Of course, a new trailer and the arrival of some spots are already feeding various theories about the film. At the moment we know that Batman will face Riddler, played by Paul Dano, as well as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. Similarly, the famous Catwoman will have an important participation thanks to Zoë Kravitz. New rumors suggest that another villain could be haunting the film; specifically it is said that Barry Keoghan, who became very popular thanks to his role as Druig in Eternals – 58%, could give life to Joker.

As is always the case with these types of films, all these aspects, rumors, theories and leaks half serve so that fans keep abreast of every new detail and are more than ready to fill theaters when the time comes for the truth. While that happens, we can only hope to have new trailers and publicity that give clues about The batman, especially now that we have passed the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and the waters are free for the adaptation of DC.

Empire magazine has already prepared its December issue with exclusive covers of the characters. Matt reeves He took advantage of his social networks to publicize the new images and officially start the promotion of the film:

Hey, the new issue of Empire Magazine has two exclusive covers of The Batman that will appear on magazine stands on December 23rd. A preview!

Hey The new issue of @empiremagazine has 2 exclusive covers for #TheBatman which will appear newsstands from next Thursday 23RD December – the 2022 Preview Issue! Subscriber Cover by @ jock4twenty has already hit the mail and enjoy a sneak peek here as well! 🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/UhqVeFXvWL – Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 17, 2021

These covers focus on Robert Pattinson Y Zoë kravitz. In Batman’s we can see more details of his costume, while in Catwoman’s we can see his famous whip. The special edition, only available to subscribers, shows us an exclusive illustration of the hero and the silhouette of the bat that gives his identity its name, drawn by Jock. In this issue, Empire magazine interviewed the director, cast and producer Dylan clark to reveal the details about this new version that promises to be darker, more enigmatic and mature. All confirm that the idea was to return to the roots of Batman, who in the first issues of his brand worked more as a detective than as an anonymous avenger.

The trailer introduces us to a Riddler who is playing with the psychology of the protagonist, thus fulfilling the promise of Matt reeves about what The batman It will show the famous villain as a Zodiac-like serial killer. Not long ago the official synopsis was also revealed that tells us that Batman is in his early days as a vigilante and is still forming a code to fight his enemies. His identity, his life as Bruce Wayne, and his own need to save Gotham keep him cut off from the world and will be the pillars the enemy will try to topple.

One of the most important aspects of The batman is that they want to keep the villains as more realistic elements of the story, motivated by social issues and not just because the hero interferes with their plans. Although there is still much to discover from Riddler, the trailer seems to approach him from the criticism of the social division, and that is why it seems focused on attacking the millionaires of the city instead of being a simple street murderer. This will help Batman enter a new world that will reveal the true extent of corruption in Gotham.

