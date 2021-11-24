We are less than six months away from returning to Gotham. The Batman, the long-awaited new adaptation of the bat, will be the first great blockbuster of 2022 and as we get closer to the release date more promotional material is revealed and, with it, details that had remained under lock and key. A new synopsis, for example, suggests that there may be a secret villain behind the events of the film.

We recommend: Rumor: Barry Keoghan would play the Joker in The Batman

According to information from Slashfilm, a new synopsis could simply confirm what has already been said: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will be in the second year of his crusade against crime when a series of murders lead him to discover the depths of the corruption in Gotham. However, the description of The batman, alludes to an evil greater than even The Riddle by Paul Dano:

Two years of prowling the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), and striking fear in the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham. With only a handful of allies, Alfred Pennyworth, James Gordon, among the city’s corrupt network of officers, the lone vigilante has established himself as the embodiment of vengeance among his fellow citizens. When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s best detective on an investigation into the criminal world, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton. As evidence begins to bring him closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must begin new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has plagued Gotham.

So far our understanding of The Batman is that Riddler will reveal to Bruce exactly how high the corruption reaches in the city. But this new synopsis makes a clear distinction between Dano’s character and the one responsible for the corruption and murders that begin his search. Could it be that there is a mysterious villain who ends up revealing the film towards its end?

Continue reading: The Batman: Official Synopsis Calls Hero A “Desperate Vigilante”

Batman has one of the largest and most iconic galleries of villains in comics. Many of them are people with severe mental problems, and others are linked to secret organizations and the corruption of Gotham. What mastermind could be behind the control of his city? There are many possibilities and maybe catching the Riddler is just one step to reveal who is behind it all.

This makes sense if we remember that in the second trailer of the film we see the villain being caught by the police and even visited in prison by Batman. Perhaps, contrary to what we have believed so far, most of the film takes place while the Riddler is in prison and the bat has to evade his traps and find the conspiracy. Hugo Strange, Ra’s Al Ghul, the Joker? There is nothing left but to speculate.

The Batman will hit theaters at the end of March 2022. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who would have made this film as the first of a new trilogy. The studio seems to be betting on this version of the hero, as it is known that two spin-off series of it are in development: one about The Penguin and another about the Gotham Police Department.

You may also be interested: Zack Snyder loved Matt Reeves’ The Batman trailer and gives his reasons